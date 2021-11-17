TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") www.interstatewaste.com is celebrating significant growth with the launch of a new website. "Since the acquisition of our rail-served landfill in January 2020, IWS has continued to experience meaningful growth," remarked EVP of Sales and Marketing, Joe Burke. "We wanted our new website to reflect our transformative growth while also highlighting the dedication of our employees and our commitment to the community and environment."

Interstate Waste Services Celebrates Growth with the Launch of a New Website

Over the past two years, IWS has expanded its operations with the acquisition of Apex Environmental, Rubinetti Disposal and Kohler Waste Services. The new website features the acquired facilities including the rail, transload, and landfill operations, while celebrating their roots as a family business. "We are a family business made of family businesses," said CEO, Mike DiBella. "Many of the businesses we have acquired over the years have been family businesses with decades of service to their communities. It's critical we preserve what has made our individual businesses successful, while combining operations to gain efficiencies and better serve our region."

"The new website will continue to evolve with new features and tools," continued Joe Burke. "Our Sales, Marketing and Customer Service teams are focused on building and maintaining a convenient and serviceable online resource for current and potential customers as our business grows."

About Interstate Waste Services

Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the New York and New Jersey market. IWS operates collection, recycling, and disposal services throughout Northern and Central New Jersey, the five boroughs of NYC, and Orange and Rockland Counties in New York which are serviced by a network of recycling facilities, transfer/transload facilities and a rail-served solid waste landfill. The IWS network of transfer and disposal facilities also serve haulers and disposal customers in the Pennsylvania and Ohio market. IWS is one of the most progressive and innovative providers of non-hazardous waste management services with a diverse range of residential, industrial, and commercial customers. With a legacy spanning nearly 75 years serving the region, IWS takes pride in safely and sustainably delivering an essential service to the community. For more information, please visit www.interstatewaste.com.

