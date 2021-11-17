Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. Announces Termination of Common Stock Offering

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMTV) (the "Company") today announced that due to market conditions, the Company has elected to withdraw its previously announced common stock offering, effective immediately. The offering was opportunistic and at current share price levels is no longer attractive to the Company or its shareholders. As a result of such termination, no shares of common stock will be sold pursuant to the offering.

The Company has ample liquidity and will continue to fund its ongoing operations from existing liquidity and cash flow from operations. Importantly, the Company continues to believe it has the necessary capital and financial flexibility to continue to fund its strategic growth initiatives, including investment in content and production for Pantaya.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television, streaming and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, the leading Spanish-language subscription streaming service in the U.S., a Spanish-language content distribution company and has an ownership interest in a leading broadcast television network in Colombia.

