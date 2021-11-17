Commission for Case Manager Certification leaders present research on supporting nurses with self-care and resilience resources during COVID-19

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivian Campagna, DNP, RN-BC, CCM, chief industry relations officer for the Commission for Case Manager Certification® (CCMC), and Ellen Mitchell, MA, RN, CCM, director of industry relations and nurse planner for CCMC, will present research about the effects of COVID-19-related stress on nurses and the Commission's work to promote resilience and self-care at the Emory NHWSN/Asian American Pacific Islander Nurses Association International Research Conference, which will be held virtually Nov. 29-30, 2021. The theme of the conference is "Post COVID-19: Supporting our patients and workforce going forward."

Professional case managers faced a significant increase in stressors because of COVID-19. Demands put on care teams is taxing during the best of times, but social and economic challenges added to the burden. As surges occurred, case managers with a nursing background were often redeployed to high-need care settings that may have been outside their areas of expertise. Other stressors included more burdensome isolation and protective processes combined with increased personal health risk. Challenges both at work and in everyone's personal lives set the stage for emotional crises and moral distress.

"The operational changes in health care delivery had a tremendous impact on nurses and case managers," Campagna said. "In many cases, the pandemic disrupted who they served, where they worked, how they could or could not have contact with patients and other changes to established routines. At the same time, they were trying to manage increased stress at home."

As the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, the Commission sought to better understand the challenges and develop a cohesive response. It conducted a longitudinal survey to identify needs and found that nearly 50% of the 4,700 respondents reported some level of stress related to the pandemic. The Commission responded with rapid development and dissemination of educational programming and support across multiple electronic platforms. In particular, a series of 90-second motivational, empowering messages were developed with the aim to promote resilience and self-worth. This research presentation will delve into key learnings from this effort—Push Pause: Stop. Exhale. Share.

WHO: Vivian Campagna, chief industry relations officer, Commission for Case Manager Certification, and Ellen Mitchell, MA, RN, CCM, director of industry relations and nurse planner, Commission for Case Manager Certification

WHAT: Presentation, "Life on the Roller Coaster: Promoting Self-care and Resilience in the Workforce," presented at the 2021 Emory NHWSN/Asian American Pacific Islander Nurses Association (AAPINA) Joint International Research Conference.

WHEN: Nov. 30, 2021, 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern

WHERE: Virtual conference. Register at https://ce.emorynursingexperience.com/courses/the-emory-aapina-2021-international-nursing-research-conference\

