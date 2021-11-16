SOBRsafe Initiates Commercial Launch with Hire of Chief Revenue Officer

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTC: SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of innovative solutions for alcohol policy management, today announced the hiring of Michael Watson, Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 25 years as a sales and marketing executive in cutting-edge organizations, Michael is uniquely qualified to lead all aspects of revenue generation for an emerging growth technology company, with expertise across product advancement, customer acquisition and partnership formation/optimization.

Prior to SOBRsafe, Michael invented and successfully marketed a groundbreaking business services product for the healthcare industry. This solution has resulted in over $1 billion in annual savings for Fortune 500 customers, and over $50 million in revenue to date. Michael is accomplished in building sales systems and executing product rollouts in both B2B and B2C environments. He is also a Professor of Management at the Oakland University School of Business (Rochester Hills, MI), and a Trustee for Detroit Public Television.

"Michael came to SOBRsafe highly recommended by safety industry luminaries, and he has already made significant progress in our initial areas of focus: manufacturing and fleet employers, and commercial insurers." stated SOBRsafe Chairman Dave Gandini. "Michael has crystallized the economic argument for our revolutionary technology, establishing that we can help business owners save up to 20% on their insurance. We believe that Michael is the ideal sales leader to evolve SOBRsafe into the revenue phase and beyond."

Followed Michael, "At SOBRsafe, our mission is to create a safe and healthy work environment. The fact that we can also provide true financial benefit and a solution that typically pays for itself makes SOBRsafe an exciting sales opportunity. When I first learned of the SOBRsafe technology, I was immediately intrigued – interest that has quickly grown to a passion. I believe the technology has limitless potential and I am proud to introduce SOBRsafe to the market."

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and workers with an alcohol problem are 270% more likely to have an accident. In response, publicly-traded SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including personal wearables, stationary access control and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being readied for deployment for school buses, commercial fleets, workplaces, managed care, young drivers and more. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor, or a driver the vehicle keys. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions.

Forward Looking Statement

SOBR Safe, Inc.'s statements in this press release that are not historical fact and that relate to future plans or events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include risks associated with changes in business conditions and similar events. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in SOBR Safe, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SOBRSafe, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

