Lassen Peak Raises $10,000,000 in Seed Funding for Weapons Search Technology

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announced the completion of Seed financing of $10 million with Alpha Intelligence Capital, Lauder Partners, Orbit Venture Partners, and other strategic seed investors participating in the investments. In conjunction with the Seed capital, Lassen Peak is developing the world's first fully-integrated handheld radar system for concealed weapon detection that can be conducted anywhere in the field for use in Law Enforcement, Military, and Private Venue applications.

Addressing one of the single biggest threats to law enforcement and military personnel as they work to provide public safety and security, physical weapon searches or 'pat downs' are highly dangerous for individuals conducting the search, as well as the individuals being searched. Based on the close physical proximity and contentious nature of the physical contact, the serious threat of concealed weapons creates an emotionally charged interaction whether weapons exist or not – this tense scenario and invasive physical pat down can lead to a dangerous escalation of use-of-force that may result in serious injury or death.

Unlike more traditional concealed weapon detection systems, such as airport walk-through scanners, Lassen Peak is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual pat-downs.

Lassen Peak CEO and Chairman of the Board, Hatch Graham, states "allowing for a touch-free encounter between law enforcement and detained individuals improves the experience for everyone involved – making the process of clearing the threat of concealed weapons safer and less invasive. Furthermore, this unique intersection of ground-breaking wireless handheld technology and the widely recognized societal demand for police reform allows Lassen Peak to become a beneficial ally for all stakeholders seeking to improve the safety of their respective communities."

Lassen Peak recently completed and released its proprietary fully-integrated Radar-System-On-Chip (RSOC) for prototype fabrication – this device will be at the core of Lassen Peak's handheld system. The RSOC architecture provides an industry breakthrough in both lateral and range precision necessary to distinguish key identifiers of dangerous weapons and objects, such as the detailed characteristics of guns and knives, while also discerning among items that do not pose a threat, such as keys, wallets, and other common objects. Other technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and a records management system will be provided with the handheld solution to serve the 18,000 law enforcement departments across the United States, as well as federal agencies, and qualified private security organizations and countries around the globe.

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. Matching advanced technologies with the need for a transformation in public safety solutions in the field, the team is committed to providing law enforcement and society with safe and less contentious alternatives to the legacy methods of identifying concealed dangerous objects and weapons. For more information, please visit http://www.lassenpeak.com.

