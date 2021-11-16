Dodge Brand Breaks All the Rules with Jailbreak Model for 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge brand is breaking all the rules, unlocking new, unrestricted, personalization options with new Jailbreak models for 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebodies. The Jailbreak models unlock color-combination ordering restrictions and add new factory-custom options to deliver enthusiasts the freedom to create a Dodge performance vehicle that perfectly fits their individual style.

2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models unlock color combination ordering restrictions and add new factory-custom options

Jailbreak models are next phase of the Dodge "Never Lift" campaign, which will launch new Dodge models and initiatives over the next two years

Jailbreak models include unique badging and boost SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody output to 807 horsepower with a revised powertrain calibration

Jailbreak model of Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody unleashes the ability to order unrestricted option combinations in more than 20 categories, including seven options for seats, stripes and wheels; six brake caliper color options; five exterior badging finishes; and four choices of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats

Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak personalization choices include seven wheel options, six exterior stripe and brake caliper color offerings, five varieties of seats and exterior badging finishes, and four options of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats

New content options for Jailbreak models include Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats and floor mats; Hammerhead Grey, Sepia and Demonic Red seat belts; 20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon wheels; Brass Monkey, Satin Chrome and Red exterior badging finishes; Blue and Yellow brake calipers and much more

Pre-configured Jailbreak models, including Old School and Brass Funky, available for those seeking a customized "recipe" direct from the Dodge Product Design Office

Jailbreak models available for customer order in late Q4 2021 at all Dodge dealerships

Dodge Power Brokers dealers will have access to order and stock Jailbreak models on the showroom floor

Visit Dodgegarage.com/never-lift to view the 24 Months of Muscle calendar

Jailbreak models are the next step in Dodge's two-year Never Lift campaign, which will launch a variety of new Dodge models and initiatives. To view the Dodge Never Lift 24 Months of Muscle calendar, visit Dodgegarage.com/never-lift.

