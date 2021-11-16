Cohen & Steers Appoints Jeffrey Palma as Head of Multi-Asset Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has named Jeffrey Palma to the role of Senior Vice President, Head of Multi-Asset Solutions. In a newly created position reporting to Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Palma is responsible for leading the firm's asset allocation teams and strategies, and macroeconomic research.

Mr. Palma joins Cohen & Steers with 25 years of investment experience. Most recently at State Street Global Advisors, he was a Managing Director and Head of Public Investments for SSGA's Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) platform, overseeing teams responsible for investment strategy, portfolio construction, manager research, tactical market positioning and portfolio implementation. Prior to that, Mr. Palma was the Head of Tactical Asset Allocation for GE Pension Trust, Portfolio Manager for GE Institutional Strategic Investment Fund, and Chief Market Strategist at GE Asset Management when it was acquired by SSGA in 2016. Before joining GE in 2012, he was most recently the Head of Global Equity Strategy at UBS Investment Bank. At UBS, he was responsible for the firm's regional and sector allocation view on global equities, and served as a member of its macro strategy board.

Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer, said:

"We know that investors are challenged in the current environment to deliver on the right combination of income, total return and volatility. We are continuing to invest in our multi-asset capabilities to be the advisor of choice within real assets and alternative income and help our clients optimize portfolios. As inflation continues to move higher, we see a growing need to advise investors on their real asset allocations across the listed and private markets. Jeff is a highly effective investor and capital allocator and will be instrumental in further developing our multi-asset capabilities."

The Multi-Asset Solutions team, led by Mr. Palma, will include teams led by Vince Childers, Head of Real Assets Multi-Strategy, Doug Bond, Head of Closed-End Funds, and John Muth, Macro Strategist.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Symbol: NYSE: CNS

