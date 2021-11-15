Glennis Solutions Named Systems Solution Winner Of Louisville Healthcare CEO Council's International Competition For Aging Innovation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glennis Solutions, the only complete software suite designed by senior housing professionals to serve the unique needs of the senior living industry, announced it was chosen as the systems solution winner of the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council's (LHCC) CareTech Pitch competition, held annually to identify outstanding innovations that address critical needs in the healthcare aging space.

Glennis was selected from among 8 competing companies for its SaaS platform that enables senior living owners and operators to manage resident care and medication, family communications, property operations and financials with one integrated, mobile-friendly solution.

"It's an honor to have this recognition from the healthcare leaders in our own city who are highly respected for their work in advancing aging innovation," said Brad Frasher, executive vice president of Glennis Solutions. "We believe successful senior living providers in the future will be those that effectively and innovatively manage technology to understand and overcome the complexities of the resident care experience. This award underscores that we are delivering on that mission."

The Glennis suite covers the spectrum of managing senior living in an easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy, fully integrated cloud-based application. The core Glennis Solutions suite includes:

Glennis Sales - A robust customer relationship management (CRM) product to manage sales and marketing functions, prioritize tasks, nurture leads and onboard prospects

Glennis Revenue - Manages apartment inventory, streamlines billing, optimizes revenue and cost efficiency

Glennis Care - Generates digital care assessments and plans, resource management, mobile incident tracking, and manages medication administration

Glennis Quality - A mobile-first product that manages compliance and performance against portfolio-wide standards, life safety issues and regulatory requirements

Glennis Family App - Keeps families updated on the well-being of their loved ones and on community events and important news from wherever they are

"The Louisville Healthcare CEO Council's mission centers on aging innovation, and to identify, cultivate and nurture creative healthcare solutions that can improve the patient experience, support caregivers and improve health outcomes," said Tammy York Day, President and CEO of LHCC. "Developed hand-in-hand with Atria Senior Living, Glennis has the unique perspective on how technology can transform senior living management at the community level to elevate all aspects of the resident experience, alleviate burdens on caregivers, and maximize returns for operators and owners."

Glennis has been well-received as a start-up, having been recognized with several awards for its innovative solutions. Most recently, the company, along with Atria Senior Living, received Best in Show and Gold at the McKnights Tech Awards for its Family App, which was developed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep families connected and informed on the health of their loved ones. The app also received the industry innovation award from The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care (NIC). In addition, the company's community infection management system received a Silver award in the Innovator of the Year category from McKnights. This was developed by the Glennis innovation team to help communities manage the health of residents and vaccination programs during the pandemic. To date, it has helped protect more than 35,000 individuals.

In addition to offering senior-living first solutions, the company is doing its part to help advance the industry having just received certification from NIC as an actual rates software partner. By making actual rates and leasing activity data available in senior housing, NIC and its partners are helping improve transparency and enabling capital to make more informed decisions.

About Glennis Solutions

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Glennis Solutions offers the only fully integrated cloud-based software suite specifically designed to serve the unique needs of the senior housing industry. Developed and used across 780+ properties and more than 66,000 apartments spanning 45 U.S. states, Canada and the United Kingdom, each solution was designed to seamlessly manage the complex challenges faced by senior housing operators, residents, administrators, and their staff. Our mission is to provide solutions to the industry that promote the health and wellness of seniors and to deliver better outcomes for our customers. We develop solutions in partnership with our customers, their residents, employees, and partners. For more information, please visit Glennis Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn.

