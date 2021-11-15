aelf Node Election: An Open Invitation to Global Candidates

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to its recent announcement, aelf will publicize the application system to candidates for its node election on November 18th. Within this year, a total of 17 production nodes will be invited to help build and maintain the network of aelf mainnet.

From November 18th, 2 seats for production nodes will be released every week for 6 weeks. In other words, from November 25th, 2 more production nodes will be elected every week. Together there are 5 seats for initiative production nodes, all the candidate nodes will face the voting equally.

To each of the candidates, there are four steps to become a production node on aelf mainnet:

support@aelf.io to dock in aelf mainnet. Technical docking: Any organizations or individuals are required to contact aelf team viato dock in aelf mainnet. Building nodes: Candidate nodes need to complete the node construction, submit introductory information on the Governance section, and stake. Election: Production nodes are elected by voters. ELF holders who staked their tokens in the governance system can vote for or transfer their tickets to their preferred candidate nodes with free will. Rotation: The production nodes rotate every week based on the voting result.

Once won the seat as a production node, the node needs to devote itself to the work. As the decision-makers on aelf mainnet, all types of benefits come with responsibilities. If there is no block produced within 72 hours, its qualification as a BP will automatically be eliminated, and the staked 100,000 ELF will be destroyed.

"We set the opening rules to ensure the stability and sustainability of the aelf mainnet. We have prepared our best team to support the election from all perspectives, like the front end, development, operations, and marketing. The start of aelf node election will set the foundation for the development of the aelf ecology and we will have the most reputable node on aelf", said Haobo Ma, CEO of aelf.

The production nodes will unitedly participate in the maintenance and the development of aelf mainnet. To guarantee the effective progress of node election, participating nodes need to contact aelf team technical docking via or telegram or email.

About aelf:

aelf is a decentralized blockchain network powered by cloud infrastructure. It provides a high-speed open infrastructure for users and developers around the world. aelf innovated in the cross-chain collaboration mechanism, elegant multi-level side chain system, and unlimited expansion capabilities. The network can seamlessly connect to the existing ecologies that are safe, efficient, autonomous, stable, easy to use, and transparent.

