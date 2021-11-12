Resurface v3 Ushers in a New Era for API Security Purpose-built for API data, fills gaps in perimeter-based defense

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with the OWASP Global AppSec conference, Resurface Labs announces general availability of its v3 product, designed to detect and alert on API threats in real-time, including out-of-the-box OWASP security rules.

Resurface Labs announces general availability of v3 for API security with real-time alerting on OWASP security rules.

APIs expose the limitations of traditional perimeter-based security, failing the Zero Trust sniff test. Forrester defines this as "API insecurity," where permission-based access and controls no longer apply to complex API interactions. Black box API traffic hides actions that should be visible and auditable in their entirety.

Robust API security requires API-centric solutions that natively understand API traffic, and provide useful guidance at runtime. Resurface captures API request and response detail, and is shaped for high volume, making API traffic visible and searchable.

"APIs are now considered to be the #1 attack vector, yet most organizations use ill-fitting solutions for API security. We're solving for the gaps that exist in API intelligence with clear, actionable data at runtime," said Christine Bottagaro, co-founder, Resurface Labs.

Resurface v3.0:

Complete auditing of REST and GraphQL request and responses for every API call, including session and sequence level details

Alerts and views for OWASP API Security Top 10

Flexible deployment options include network capture, via API gateways, logging middleware, direct JSON, or any combination.

Resurface captures all API attributes without upfront modeling, and is self-hosted, preserving data sovereignty. Underscoring the need for smart API-first security solutions, Resurface was named in Forbes "Top 25 Machine Learning Startups to Watch In 2021."

Rob Dickinson, Resurface co-founder and CTO, is presenting "OWASP cautions against "insufficient logging & monitoring." What does sufficient look like?" at the OWASP Global AppSec US 2021 conference, highlighting what's missing in today's network-centric approach to API security.

About Resurface Labs Inc.

Resurface solves for API security and quality with real-time detection and response to API threats and failures. Mapped to OWASP API Top 10, Resurface alerts on threats with complete data security patterns and user actions. Purpose-built for API data, Resurface captures complete request and response payloads for deep inspection, pattern understanding, and API auditing.

View original content:

SOURCE Resurface Labs, Inc.