CEAVCO becomes part of AVFX, LLC to create a leading integrated event technology company

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AVFX, LLC announced the completion of a transaction that will make CEAVCO of Denver, CO an integral part of AVFX. This comes as a key milestone, as AVFX looks to expand its geographic footprint to better serve its clients. This action will combine two powerful event technology companies into one cohesive business.

Commenting on the transaction, AVFX President & CEO, Steven Halling said, "This is a big step for both companies. By adding an office based in the western U.S., AVFX will be able to serve our national clients more efficiently. Culturally, I cannot think of a business that is a better fit for the whatever-it-takes culture that AVFX is known for!"

CEAVCO President, Matt Emerson added, "The combined businesses are highly complementary and together our companies present an amazing opportunity to share best practices and bring great new offerings to our clients! We are looking forward to being part of AVFX."

While there will be organizational changes as the two offices combine their operations, no jobs will be lost as a result of the transaction. In fact, the combined businesses have already implemented plans to increase hiring to meet the pace of growth.

Steven Halling stated, "During a very difficult time in our industry, the combination of AVFX and CEAVCO creates a great opportunity to grow the combined business. We are excited to bring good news to our industry as the economic recovery progresses."

The transaction with CEAVCO represents the first acquisition under its partnership with Harbor Beach Capital, a middle market private equity firm with a proven track record of driving organic and acquisition growth in middle-market businesses. This latest transaction is well aligned with Harbor Beach Capital's and AVFX's shared commitment to expanding the geographic footprint of the company through organic growth initiatives, combined with selective strategic combinations.

AVFX is a Boston-based event technology company dedicated to supporting meeting planners, special event producers and exhibit designers who seek the highest quality service. Our clients know that performance is our passion.

Great live production involves precise execution based on detailed planning. Our technicians and engineers are dedicated to the presentation of your most important messages and utilize advanced AV technology to keep your audience engaged.

About CEAVCO

CEAVCO Audio Visual provides video, audio, and lighting solutions for events nationwide. For more than 50 years, we've designed and produced exceptional event experiences by providing event strategy, creative and technical expertise, and full-service support – all under one roof. Learn why our clients love what they see and hear.

AVFX and CEAVCO are both members of the international AV Alliance and the Rental and Staging Network in North America.

