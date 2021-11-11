Tabernacle Health Group Launches Revolutionary Immunity Booster. Natural Health Supplement Avrocil (TM) Treats Cold and Flu Symptoms caused by Upper Respiratory Tract Infections

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic sped up participation in virtual exercise classes across the United States, as countless fitness enthusiasts switched to indoor workouts to avoid viruses, such as those that lead to accelerated upper respiratory tract infections, whose symptoms can include colds and the flu.

Tabernacle Health Group Launches Revolutionary Immunity Booster! Natural Health Supplement Avrocil™ Treats 20 types of Cold and Flu Symptoms caused by Upper Respira-tory Tract Infections

As people increasingly integrate physical exercise with meditation for a better sense of mind-body balance and explore herbal supplements over over-the-counter medications, health is not just about bikini bodies and six-packs anymore.

"Cold and flu season might be inevitable, but two things have changed: where we look for relief when over-the-counter remedies fail, and the realization that immunity is key," says Jesslyn Wong. She is the CEO and founder of Tabernacle Health Group (THG), a biotech company in Singapore that conducts research and development into upper respiratory tract infections.

As it stands, boosting the immune system has never been more important than right now, thanks to the pandemic and other viruses. Consisting of numerous chemicals, cells, proteins, and tissues that work together, the immune system is responsible for creating, storing, and distributing white blood cells that destroy bacteria, viruses, and infections entering your body, especially during cold and flu season.

"A robust immune system is the gateway to staying healthy as it continuously works to keep us alive," adds Jesslyn, whose health while she was building THG was not as good as it is now. She suffered from tonsillitis, colds, and flu, which kept her in bed more than she would have liked. Since she and her team of doctors and scientists at THG could not find an over-the-counter treatment that could effectively treat colds and flu, they developed a supplement that would help.

Five years of R&D have culminated in Avrocil™, a 100 percent herbal supplement. It treats and reduces acute tonsillitis as well as 20 types of cold and flu symptoms, such as coughing, runny nose, and shortness of breath, caused by upper respiratory tract infections in as early as 24 hours. Free from steroids, it is approved by the Health Sciences Authority, a statutory board under Singapore's Ministry of Health, and has a patent pending.

"Those who look after their immune systems will find that they are much healthier than those who ignore them. Some people have a strong immune system from birth, while others develop it gradually. Avrocil™ makes these improvements rather easy," says Jesslyn. A remarkable professional, she holds extensive experience in working with Fortune 500 companies in a variety of fields, including biotechnology, information and financial technology, and deep space. She was also named one of the Top 25 Under 35 Global CIO Award winners in 2019 and has appeared on NBC, Fox, and CBS media. Additionally, Jesslyn will be the first Singaporean woman entrepreneur to participate in the Zero-G Space flight with Orbite in December 2021.

Industrialization can compromise one's immune system and lead to deficiencies

"A strong immune system keeps the body healthy. Unfortunately, due to industrialization, poor soil nutrition, and poor dietary choices, many people have nutritional deficiencies," says THG's co-founder Dr Musa Kiyani. Following graduation from Duke-NUS Medical School and practicing medicine in Singapore and at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, Dr Kiyani has published extensively on the healthcare economics of neurological and infectious diseases and co-authored educational materials for students in developing countries.

"We have found that supplementing with herbs and vitamin D may benefit our immune system and promote longevity since the flu can lead to viral or bacterial pneumonia, dehydration and sinus and ear infections, and even worsen chronic conditions. Conversely, colds can lead to health complications such as bronchitis and strep throat. Those with weakened immune systems are also most likely to develop complications," says Dr Kiyani, who has also worked at Singapore's public hospitals in multiple fields, including neurology, intensive care, and general medicine, and has seen how COVID-19 has affected people from all walks of life.



As a food-grade supplement, Avrocil™ supports Jesslyn, Dr Kiyani and the rest of their team's mission: with a stronger immune system, everyone can fight colds, cases of flu, and inflammation, and become healthier. Dr Kiyani notes: "It is easy to get a thousand prescriptions, but it is hard to get even one remedy, especially one with a natural herb base like Avrocil™." Children and seniors can take the supplement safely and without any side effects because it is so mild.

Avrocil™'s key ingredients include Redroot Gromwell Root (a detoxifier), Grosvenor Momordica Leaf (a cough reliever), and Chrysanthemum Leaf (a treatment for fever, headaches, dizziness, and swelling). Furthermore, Capillary Wormwood Leaf (Chinese Sage) relieves bronchitis and has antibacterial properties, while Prunella Vulgaris eases mouth ulcers and throat infections. Vitamins A, E, K, and D are present as well.

Winning the trust and support of thousands, including Bling Empire's Kim Lee



Avrocil™ has already won the trust and support of thousands in Singapore and overseas. They include Vietnamese French, Hollywood-based multihyphenate talent Kim Lee. She tries to keep active, healthy, and sane while observing a social distance in Los Angeles, but it hasn't been without the risk of picking up an infection that will knock her out for a few days. Since she began taking Avrocil™ to boost her immunity, this has not happened. Also a cover girl for Vanity Fair, Sports Illustrated, Elle and GQ, as well as a DJ, a video star, and an MTV show host, Kim says, "Staying healthy and boosting my immune system has never been more important to me. Viruses are everywhere these days, and I can't afford to get sick."

"Additionally, it has been found that Avrocil™ is doubly effective when combined with Gua Sha, a Chinese therapy based on acupuncture meridians that uses a scraping tool to induce blood flow. As a result of the increase in microcirculation after Gua Sha, Avrocil™ is absorbed into the system much faster," says Jesslyn.

Avrocil™ Benefits Behind The Scenes

1. Stops Viral Propagation

In bronchial epithelial cells, it prevents viral replication. THG researchers have found that upon consumption of Avrocil ™ formula, respiratory tract viruses are unable to transcript their RNA matter in the host cell, thereby halting their replication.



Avrocil™ contains human-body-required vitamins such as Vitamins A, E, K, and D. According to Healthline, ranked the top online health information website in the US, and dedicated to delivering health information to the public that is understandable and actionable so readers can make the most informed decisions, Vitamin D plays a critical role in fighting disease. It has both anti-inflammatory and immunoregulatory properties and plays an essential role in the activation of the immune system. In fact, Vitamin D is so important for the immune function that low levels have been linked to a higher risk of respiratory diseases, such as tuberculosis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as viral and bacterial infections.

2. Combats Cytokine inflammation

Normally secreted by immune cells like helper T cells and macrophages, inflammatory cytokines are a type of signaling molecule that promotes inflammation. Avrocil ™ has been shown to have antiviral, mucociliary clearance, and anti-inflammatory effects through studies.

3. The difference of consuming Avrocil™

Avrocil™ has been designed to utilize and enhance the body ' s own immune system to eradicate colds and flu.

Studies conducted by THG have determined that the formula protects host cells from upper respiratory virus replication. "It may also reduce inflammation that can be damaging to the system," says Dr Kiyani.

It has the potential to reduce viral spike protein fusion by dropping ACE2 receptors through its strong anti-inflammatory mechanism. If the virus is unable to replicate itself, it will die off within 24 hours.

Product Summary

Avrocil™ is a cold and flu remedy. It works by boosting a cold or flu patient's immunity, reducing inflammation, and stopping the replication of viruses. Two types of products are available: Avrocil™ 30s (US$55) treats cold and flu symptoms and Avrocil™ 60s (US$85) boosts immunity daily to prevent infections.

Avrocil™ is a food-grade, herbal supplement that can be taken by anyone. THG encourages everyone to complete their COVID-19 vaccinations and to take AvrocilTM to strengthen their health against infectious diseases.

