Narvar Hires Former Levi's Executive Anisa Kumar as Chief Customer Officer The retail veteran brings over 20 years of experience from Levi's, Walmart and Target and will oversee Narvar's customer success, services and support organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar , the post-purchase pioneer, today announced the hiring of Anisa Kumar as the company's first Chief Customer Officer. Kumar's key priority will be customer success, helping retailers capitalize on the post-purchase opportunity amidst this unprecedented ecommerce boom. She will report to Narvar CEO Amit Sharma and oversee Narvar's customer success, services and support organizations. The two executives met when they worked together running supply chain and logistics at Walmart.com.

"As trillions of commerce dollars move online in the next few years, there is a huge opportunity for retailers to improve their post-purchase experience. Now more than ever, delivering world class post-purchase experiences is critical to business growth and customer happiness," said Sharma. "I have known Anisa for years, both as a colleague and a friend, and she is one of the smartest and most successful leaders in retail. Her deep experience helping brands navigate the massive shift to digital commerce will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth."

Kumar has spent more than two decades in senior roles at leading retailers, including Levi's, Walmart,Target and Mervyn's, in a variety of different capacities spanning global and US roles across operations, digital and general management functions. Most recently, she ran the entire US direct-to-consumer business and P&L for Levi's, including oversight of 200+ stores (opening 19 doors in 2021), ecommerce, the Levis app, omnichannel and consumer-facing innovation which collectively represent a large, high-growth and complex part of the company.

"Consumer shopping expectations are causing a tectonic shift in commerce, and companies are increasing their investment in everything that happens at the point of or after a purchase," said Kumar. "Narvar created this category, and remains the leader. I'm thrilled to join this amazing team and help brands and retailers find new ways to delight their customers, build loyalty and grow with better and more scalable post-purchase experiences."

