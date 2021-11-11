DeepBrain AI - Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Winner

SaaS based AI Human video synthesis platform 'AI STUDIOS' by DeepBrain AI won CES Innovation Award 2022 in Streaming category.

DeepBrain AI is coming in January to demonstrate its innovative technology in person at CES Las Vegas and NRF New York.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI is proud to announce that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its AI Studios script to video solution in 'Streaming' category. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

AI Studios Script to Video Synthesis Solution CES Award

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

DeepBrain AI wins the CES Innovation Awards 2022 Honoree

AI Studios is a video production tool that makes it easy to produce videos without the need to film or employ the real people. By combining DeepBrain's AI Studios in the form of SaaS and a computer, it's possible to eliminate costly studio, lighting, camera, set staff, and even the video host. Just by typing the script, this enables the AI anchor to naturally speak, use body language and gestures just like a real presenter. Individuals, small & big entities can produce various content videos, such as YouTube, corporate training and news, all without equipment or expertise.

The CEO of DeepBrain AI, Eric Jang commented on this achievement - "This year DeepBrain AI has truly showcased it's technological and commercial capabilities both at home and abroad. Receiving this recognition from CES highlights our efforts during the year, as we are actively expanding into the US market." Eric also added – "In addition to CES Innovation Awards, DeepBrain AI has packed 3 different achievements in 2021, including – 'Top AI Startup Company' in South Korea, 'Best Technology Innovation and Service Application' in China, and 'GLOBAL Future Stars' Supernova Challenge' winner in Dubai."

DeepBrain AI will showcase its AI Human technology including its winning product in person at the upcoming CES 2022 conference in Las Vegas. The company is also sponsoring the following NRF 2022 conference held in New York, where it will showcase its technology application in retail industry.

The detailed AI Studios product description and photos can be found at CES.tech/innovation. To schedule a meeting with DeepBrain AI at the upcoming conferences please contact Global Team at global@deepbrainai.io

DeepBrain AI is an AI Human video synthesis company from South Korea, which has successfully commercialized world's first real-time video synthesis solution in the form of both conversational and non-conversational 'AI Human' technologies. Applicable to various customer-facing and presenter-led industries, DeepBrain AI has stacked top enterprise clients in Banking, Education, Media, Retail, Healthcare and more.

Having local offices in Beijing and Shanghai, China, and California, USA, DeepBrain AI is actively forming business partnerships in several markets. Most recently, the company has signed a supply agreement for its 'AI Human' Announcer technology with two major Chinese broadcasting companies - Qinghai TV and Beijing Broadcasting Station (BTV).

Contact:

Aibek A.

6, Yeoksam-ro 7-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea 06240

E-Mail: global@deepbrainai.io

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/deepbrain-global



