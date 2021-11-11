BlueCity to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 16 November 2021 Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) based in Beijing, China, and focused on providing a comprehensive suite of services to foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community, today announced that BlueCity, CSO Alfred Ying will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 16th. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 16, 2021

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2Y67eus

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ community providing a comprehensive suite of services to foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community. The company fulfills both the daily and lifelong needs of its members through a wide range of targeted and tailored services, including social networking, livestreaming and health-related services. With commitment to providing high-quality user experience, ensuring privacy protection, and promoting community health and well-being, BlueCity has captured the hearts and minds of LGBTQ people across the globe. Available in 13 languages, BlueCity's mobile app Blued has connected more than 60 million registered users in about 170 countries and regions. According to Frost and Sullivan 2020, it is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam by MAUs.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

