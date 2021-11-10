Upstryve Initiates Three New Skilled Trade Partnerships Including the Build Show Network

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve Inc ("Upstryve" or the "Company"), formerly ProBility Media Corp. ("ProBility") (OTCPK: PBYA), announces three new partnerships reinforcing its status as a leader in skilled trades education and training. The recent passing of the Infrastructure Bill has bolstered the outlook for skilled trades and opened the opportunities for partnerships inside the industry to flourish.

The Company has partnered with a giant in the skilled trade educational space, Build Show Network ("Build Show"). The network was created by Matt Risinger, a nationally recognized expert in building science and high-performance construction. The Build Show creates high end construction videos that are viewed by thousands of tradespeople nationwide. They are leading the way with consistent quality content on their own platform specifically crafted for tradespeople. Their contributors are high level tradespeople from across the country such as Upstryve partner Lydia Crowder aka Drywallshorty. Through this partnership Upstryve plans to build nationwide brand awareness ultimately allowing the Company to impact the lives of more tradespeople. For more information on the Build Show Network visit https://www.buildshownetwork.com/

The Company has also partnered with the PHCC of Ohio (Plumbing-Heating and Cooling Contractors) and ACC of Ohio (Air Conditioning Contractors). Both organizations provide incredible resources to active contractors and their mission statements align with the Company's goals in the trades industry. Together Upstryve and these two organizations will help thousands of contractors continue their education, build their business, and ultimately have a successful long-lasting career.

The PHCC of Ohio is a membership organization of active plumbing, heating, and cooling contractors committed to the continuous improvement of the industry and society's quality of life through ongoing education, training, and political action. For more information visit - https://www.phccohio.org/

The ACC of Ohio provides advocacy, education, professional development, and valuable services to our members and the HVACR industry. For more information visit - https://accohio.org/

"These new partnerships will continue to increase the Upstryve brand awareness with aspiring and existing skilled trade professionals. Our goal is to bring as many of these individuals into our pre-apprenticeship and career advancement network." Stated Noah Davis, President of Upstryve.

About Upstryve Inc., formerly ProBility Media Corp

Upstryve is an international education, training, and career advancement company with a focus on vocational and skilled trades headquartered in southern Florida. Upstryve owns four brands including Upstryve, One Exam Prep, North American Crane Bureau Group and Disco Learning Media.

Upstryve is the only tutoring platform dedicated to providing aspiring trade professionals an affordable all-encompassing learning experience. Upstryve provides 1 on 1 contractor license exam preparation for professionals to confidently pass their state or national exams and obtain their contractor license. One Exam Prep provides licensing assistance and online test preparation for contractors throughout the United States. North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB) conducts over 400 safety programs each year all over the world for safety, rigging and crane training. NACB holds a federal accreditation under 29CFR part 1919, Cal/OSHA accreditation under Title 8, and is recognized by several states entities as being qualified to conduct lift equipment inspection / certification and / or operator training. Disco Learning Media specializes in eCourse development, program management, and consulting for learning experiences. For more information, visit www.upstryve.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information included in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.

