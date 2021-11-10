Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Enrollment ongoing in phase 1/2 study of NUV-422 for the treatment of multiple difficult-to-treat cancers
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, and provided a business update.

(PRNewsfoto/Nuvation Bio, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Nuvation Bio, Inc.)

"In the third quarter, Nuvation Bio continued to advance our lead cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 2/4/6 inhibitor program, with enrollment progressing in the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NUV-422 for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent glioblastoma, malignant gliomas, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. We remain on track to report top-line data from the Phase 1 portion of the study in 2022," said David Hung, M.D., founder and chief executive officer of Nuvation Bio. "Additionally, we remain well capitalized to advance our full pipeline of novel oncology therapeutic candidates for difficult-to-treat cancers and look forward to providing clinical development updates."

Recent Business Highlights

  • Enrollment ongoing in Phase 1/2 multiple expansion cohort study of NUV-422. During the third quarter of 2021, Nuvation Bio continued to enroll patients in the Phase 1/2 study of NUV-422, a CDK 2/4/6 inhibitor. The Company submitted a protocol amendment to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second quarter, expanding the study to include additional cohorts for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer (with and without brain metastases) and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Enrollment is ongoing and data from the Phase 1 portion of the study is expected in 2022.

Second Quarter Financial Results

As of September 30, 2021, Nuvation Bio had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $791.8 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, research and development expenses were $17.1 million, compared to $8.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $5.3 million increase in third-party costs related to research services and manufacturing to advance our current preclinical programs and Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as a $3.2 million increase in personnel-related costs driven by an increase in headcount and stock-based compensation.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, general and administrative expenses were $5.7 million, compared to $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $1.9 million increase in personnel-related costs driven by an increase in headcount and stock-based compensation, a $1.1 million increase in insurance, a $0.3 million increase in other miscellaneous expenses offset by a $0.4 million decrease in professional fees and a $0.1 million decrease in legal fees.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Nuvation Bio reported a net loss of $22.0 million, or $(0.11) per share. This compares to a net loss of $11.0 million, or $(0.12) per share, for the comparable period in 2020.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of clinical trial data. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management team of Nuvation Bio and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Nuvation Bio. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q expected to be filed with the SEC on or about November 11, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents that Nuvation Bio has filed or will file with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Nuvation Bio's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Nuvation Bio does not presently know, or that Nuvation Bio currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Nuvation Bio's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Nuvation Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Nuvation Bio's assessments to change. However, while Nuvation Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Nuvation Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nuvation Bio's assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact:
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact:
Argot Partners
Leo Vartorella
leo@argotpartners.com

NUVATION BIO INC. and Subsidiaries








Condensed Balance Sheets




(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30,


December 31,


2021


2020





Assets








Current assets:




 Cash and cash equivalents 

$      344,631


$        29,755

 Prepaid expenses 

3,014


914

 Marketable securities available-for-sale, at fair value 

447,153


185,997

 Interest receivable on marketable securities 

1,814


1,092

 Deferred financing costs 

-


2,925

 Total current assets 

796,612


220,683





 Property and equipment, net  

758


688





 Other assets: 




 Lease security deposit 

421


421





 Total assets 

$      797,791


$      221,792





 Liabilities and stockholders' equity 







 Current liabilities: 




 Accounts payable 

$          5,163


$          2,171

 Accrued expenses 

8,145


4,380

 Total current liabilities 

13,308


6,551

 Warrant liability 

14,936


-

 Deferred rent - non current 

181


157

 Total liabilities 

28,425


6,708





 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) 








 Stockholders' equity 




 Class A and Class B common stock and additional paid in capital, $0.0001 par value per share; 




 1,060,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 (Class A 1,000,000,000, Class B 60,000,000) 




 and 1,174,094,678 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 (Class A 880,000,000, Class B 294,094,678); 




 217,776,232 (Class A 216,776,232, Class B 1,000,000) and 149,042,155 (Class A 91,397,142,  




 Class B 57,645,013) issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 

906,647


289,482

 Accumulated deficit 

(137,669)


(75,955)

 Accumulated other comprehensive income 

388


1,557

 Total stockholders' equity 

769,366


215,084





 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 

$      797,791


$      221,792

NUVATION BIO INC. and Subsidiaries
















Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 








(In thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020

















Operating expenses:








Research and development 

$            17,122


$              8,627


$            47,035


$            23,267

General and administrative

5,669


2,919


16,674


6,516

Total operating expenses

22,791


11,546


63,709


29,783









Loss from operations

(22,791)


(11,546)


(63,709)


(29,783)









Other income (expense):








Interest income

847


445


2,061


1,486

Investment advisory fees

(170)


(52)


(454)


(168)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

125


-


332


-

Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities

10


119


56


86

Total other (expense) income

812


512


1,995


1,404









Loss before income taxes

(21,979)


(11,034)


(61,714)


(28,379)









Provision for income taxes

-


-


-


-









Net loss

$           (21,979)


$           (11,034)


$           (61,714)


$           (28,379)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders








Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$               (0.11)


$               (0.12)


$               (0.32)


$               (0.32)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

207,101


91,771


193,730


88,755









Comprehensive loss:








Net loss

$           (21,979)


$           (11,034)


$           (61,714)


$           (28,379)

Other comprehensive income, net of taxes:








Change in unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities

(369)


(350)


(1,169)


1,400









Comprehensive loss

$           (22,348)


$           (11,384)


$           (62,883)


$           (26,979)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvation-bio-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-provides-business-update-301420403.html

SOURCE Nuvation Bio, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.