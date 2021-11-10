Fannie Mae Announces 2022 Benchmark Securities Issuance Calendar

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced its 2022 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar. The calendar provides opportunities for investors and other market participants to utilize Fannie Mae Benchmark Securities for their respective investment activities.

On a weekly basis, Fannie Mae has the option to auction Benchmark Bills® with maturities of one year or less. The size and maturity of the weekly Benchmark Bills auctions, if any, will be announced on the same day in which the auction occurs. Benchmark Bills auctions generally occur on Wednesdays between 9:00 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The 2022 Benchmark Securities Calendar also identifies at least one calendar day per month for a Fannie Mae Benchmark Notes® announcement. On each scheduled announcement date, Fannie Mae will either announce the maturity date of the Benchmark Notes offering or announce that a Benchmark Notes offering will not be made. Benchmark Notes offerings typically price and settle within a few business days of the announcement date.

Fannie Mae may elect to forgo any scheduled Benchmark Bills or Benchmark Notes issuance. Fannie Mae will inform the market when an issue is not offered on the specified date.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in the applicable Fannie Mae Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

