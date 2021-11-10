DeepIntent Selected as Exclusive Healthcare DSP for LG Ads Solutions in the U.S.

Effective immediately, DeepIntent will have exclusive rights as the only DSP healthcare advertisers can use to reach LG Ads Solutions' 20+ million households nationwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent, the leading independent healthcare advertising technology company, today announced its demand side platform (DSP) will have the exclusive ability to purchase healthcare ads through LG Ads Solutions; which provides access to CTV advertising across LG's wide-reaching lines of connected TVs in the U.S. Marketers using DeepIntent's DSP will immediately benefit from improved campaign performance and scale with DeepIntent's proprietary and patented technology, DeepIntent OutcomesTM, combined with priority and exclusive access to LG Ads Solutions' 20 million CTV households nationwide.

The granular TV data that powers one-to-one targeting and measurement within LG Ads Solutions (automated content recognition - ACR) will now be integrated within DeepIntent's platform to better plan and reach incremental HCP, patient, and consumer cord-cutter audiences, as well as to optimize in-flight CTV campaigns with clinical data to improve script performance and audience quality. The deal will take effect immediately, so marketers can now work with DeepIntent to place healthcare and pharmaceutical ads across exclusive LG Ads Solutions video inventory.

"The pandemic caused most healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to rethink their approach to digital marketing and get more creative with how they reach patients and providers efficiently at scale. At the same time, it accelerated the migration from linear TV to streaming and CTV platforms across all age groups," said DeepIntent CEO Chris Paquette. "Our strategic partnership with LG Ads Solutions opens new doors for DeepIntent clients seeking to tap into the fast-growing CTV landscape. Together, they gain exclusive access to LG's highly-coveted inventory and our industry-leading technology to plan, activate, optimize and measure and measure campaigns towards script performance and audience quality."

"LG Ads Solutions expects to see high demand for CTV ads from healthcare advertisers," said Raghu Kodige, CEO of LG Ads Solutions. "The combination of DeepIntent and LG Ads Solutions creates new opportunities for healthcare marketers transitioning from linear TV to CTV. Planning and performance reporting for both reach and frequency will become much easier as marketers gain a more holistic view of their campaigns moving forward."

Exclusive Deal Positions DeepIntent for Pharma's Shift to CTV

Each year, pharmaceutical drug companies spend more than $4.5 billion on linear TV ads, a majority of their ad budgets. However, that mix is expected to shift greatly over the next few years as advertisers continue to experiment with CTV to increase the reach of their linear TV buys, and in turn, find new benefits from the emerging medium.

Compared with linear TV, CTV offers advertisers faster speed to market, more flexible campaign management, greater programmatic targeting, and highly accurate, actionable measurement. In addition, CTV targeting is cookieless by design, making it insulated from data depreciation facing other forms of audience targeting, and CTV offers longer-length video ad units that pharmaceutical advertisers need.

DeepIntent has seized upon these advantages to create the most advanced, HIPAA-compliant Healthcare DSP for CTV with patented technology that links real-world clinical data with impression data to measure and optimize live campaigns toward audience quality (AQ) and script performance metrics. In 2020, DeepIntent was also the first Healthcare DSP to launch a CTV marketplace to reach patient and provider audiences, reflecting the company's continued investment in technology innovation to seamlessly integrate with and add value to the CTV supply chain.

About DeepIntent

Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent connects healthcare companies with patients and providers across every device through unique data, media partnerships, and integrations. From campaign planning to audience targeting to measuring and optimization, DeepIntent is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance while improving patients' quality of life. Its Healthcare Marketing Platform empowers marketers at eight of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and leading healthcare advertising agencies to transact highly effective digital healthcare campaigns, positively influencing health and business outcomes.

