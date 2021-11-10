CSU posts record high net income in Q3

Bottom line of R$ 16.0 million represents 31.4% growth over the same period of 2020

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSU (CARD3:BZ), a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives, discloses the third quarter 2021 results, with record net revenue of R$131.4 million, EBITDA of R$38.1 million and net income of R$16.0 million. Such figures are higher, respectively, by 15.6%, 12.6% and 31.4% over the same quarter of 2020.

For Mr. Ricardo Leite, Investor Relations Officer, "the sustainable increase of results is associated with the process of customers' digitalization, with high technology and innovation alongside a 2-digit EBITDA expansion in both units."

At CSU.CardSystem, which bears state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, there was a 13.1% growth in EBITDA over the same period last year, reaching R$29.6 million, the highest value for a Q3, with EBITDA margin of 44.1%. At CSU.Contact, which offers complete customer experience solutions, there was a 11.0% growth in EBITDA over the same quarter 2020, reaching R$8.5 million, the highest value for a Q3, with 13.3% EBITDA margin, representing a consolidated EBITDA margin of 29.0%.

In the commercial outlook, Mr. Guilherme Rocha, Chief Financial Officer, highlights that "we were successful in important contract renewals, in addition to winning new top-notch clients, who will have their logos disclosed as soon as the commercial launch strategy allows."

CSU, through Blue C Technology, a new business unit focused on Banking as a Service – BaaS, continue to strong evolve the digital accounts platform for individuals and companies, including cash-in and cash-out solutions such as electronic transfers, issuance of bank slips, instant payment - PIX, improving the financial services Marketplace and value-added, with advanced credit, investments and insurance solutions, with the core banking and white label App fully operationals.

"We also reinforced our investments in tech infrastructure, with the acquisition of ultimate gen equipment, with 26% higher processing capacity, positioning CSU ahead of the payments market demands," emphasizes Mr. Rocha.

Finally, the good performance of the quarter made it possible to announce the distribution of R$4.2 million to investors via interest on own capital, totaling R$10.0 million for the first nine months of 2021, keeping the payment of cash dividends to shareholders in line with the evolution of results. "We remain committed to generating value for investors, focusing on business growth and profitability, envisioning good prospects for the Company's business," concludes Mr. Leite.

About CSU. Founded in 1992, CSU is a leading company in the Brazilian market in state-of-the-art technological solutions for payment means, customer experience and clients' loyalty and incentives. It has about 6,000 employees in the São Paulo, Barueri, Recife and Belo Horizonte offices. Acting in a pioneering manner, it was the first company in its segment to go public in B3, in 2006, joining the highest level of corporate governance, the Novo Mercado, under the ticker CARD3.

View original content:

SOURCE CSU