CodeSignal Customers Continue to Ignite Global Adoption of Objective Skills Assessment; Company Marks Notable Growth in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal , a technical assessment platform dedicated to helping companies make data-driven hiring decisions in tech recruiting, today announced its extensive growth, including increasing the number of completed assessments year-to-date by more than 15X previous years, raising $50M in Series C funding, and tripling employee headcount. CodeSignal's customers include Facebook, Roblox, Zoom, Robinhood, and more.

"We're proud to work with some of the biggest companies in the world that are setting the new industry standard. The work we have done with our customers, our own assessment design engineers, I-O Psychologists, and psychometricians has allowed us to further expand our technical assessment software in a continued effort to change the hiring culture," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO and co-founder of CodeSignal. "We've seen a lot of changes this year in what tech candidates and employers expect out of the hiring process. Our customers are driving the change the tech industry needs to reduce biases in hiring and bring the most deserving tech talent to the playing field."

In an effort to help customers efficiently manage the talent acquisition process, CodeSignal integrated with SmartRecruiters, LinkedIn Talent Hub, and other applicant tracking systems (ATS), allowing customers to send CodeSignal assessments directly from their ATS. By combining the power of applicant tracking and CodeSignal's assessment platform, customers can objectively assess candidates based on skill instead of relying on a candidate's resume. Additionally, CodeSignal now integrates with GoodTime, allowing recruiters to schedule CodeSignal interviews from their GoodTime dashboard.

"This has been a year of tremendous growth for our customers and we're encouraged to see some of the fastest-growing companies optimizing their hiring process for both equity, quality, and speed with CodeSignal. The ability to create a job-relevant 'flight simulation' for developers has been a game-changer for many customers," said Peter Lu, VP of Customer Experience and Solutions Engineering. "Organizations are replacing manual resume reviews with real-world assessments to improve the candidate experience, save recruiter and engineering time, and reduce bias in the recruiting process. We're thrilled to see significant growth in our customer base and to welcome new customers daily."

Additional significant news and achievements from CodeSignal in 2021 include:

$50M in Series C funding less than a year from its 2020 $35M Series B round, bringing the company's total funding to $87.5M to date Raisingless than a year from its 2020Series B round, bringing the company's total funding toto date

Nina Achadjian , partner at Index Ventures, joining CodeSignal's Board of Directors , partner at Index Ventures, joining CodeSignal's Board of Directors

Advanced Assessments , which makes coding interviews feel more like a flight simulator, allowing candidates to work unconstrained on a full-stack application while interacting with databases, APIs, and frontend layers The release of, which makes coding interviews feel more like a flight simulator, allowing candidates to work unconstrained on a full-stack application while interacting with databases, APIs, and frontend layers

Partnering with Modern Hire, Eightfold.ai, RippleMatch, and TopFunnel to help CodeSignal customers build best-of-breed ecosystems for talent acquisition

University Ranking Report , the first university ranking based on students' objective coding skills The publication of CodeSignal's first annual, the first university ranking based on students' objective coding skills

Ranking #1 in customer satisfaction and #1 in customer results from G2 in the Technical Screening Software Category from G2 in the Technical Screening Software Category

2021 Great Place to Work award with 100% of CodeSignal's U.S. employees rating the company as a great place to work – 41 points higher than the average score for other companies on this list Winning theaward with 100% of CodeSignal's U.S. employees rating the company as a great place to work – 41 points higher than the average score for other companies on this list

Establishing a remote-first culture spanning across 11 states in the U.S. and 11 countries in Europe and Asia

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is an assessment company helping the world #GoBeyondResumes. CodeSignal has created an advanced job simulation technology so hiring teams can assess skills with better fidelity, provide a better candidate experience, and hire the right talent for roles, at scale. Founded in 2015, CodeSignal is trusted by the world's most innovative tech firms, including Brex, Databricks, Facebook, Instacart, Robinhood, Upwork, and Zoom. Visit codesignal.com to learn more.

