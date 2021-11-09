The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Joins Marriott Bonvoy

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's travel program, today announced The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will join the program effective November 9, 2021. Translating the legendary Ritz-Carlton experience to sea, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is poised to become one of the most exciting debuts in the luxury travel sector, carving out an entirely unique space within the industry. Marriott Bonvoy members can now earn and redeem points for voyages slated to begin May 6, 2022, marking an exciting moment as they are invited to experience The Ritz-Carlton brand like never before.

"It is exciting to expand our unparalleled portfolio of travel experiences with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty, Marriott International. "Marriott Bonvoy offers more unique accommodations than any program and this new offering is an incredible addition for our most discerning members."

Marriott Bonvoy elite members will enjoy an elevated luxury experience during their voyage, including a private reception upon boarding and other bespoke recognition during their sailing.

"We are thrilled to announce that The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will join the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, creating a truly unrivaled offering for our members and guests," said Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President, Luxury Brands for Marriott International. "The Ritz-Carlton brand continues to drive innovation within the hospitality industry, creating the one-of-a-kind experiences we know the modern affluent traveler seeks. As the iconic brand continues to evolve, the participation of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in Marriott Bonvoy encourages both longtime Ritz-Carlton loyalists, those who are new to the brand, and guests across Marriott International's portfolio, to earn and redeem points while exploring this incredibly exciting, elevated and immersive travel experience."

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is the latest accommodation under Marriott Bonvoy, joining 30 extraordinary hotel brands with 7,900 properties across 138 countries and territories around the world, including the company's all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, and in addition to 44,000 curated premium and luxury vacation rentals from Homes and Villas by Marriott International. As a participant in Marriott Bonvoy, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection provides members with another extraordinary opportunity to earn and redeem points as they pursue their passions through travel:

Members will earn five points per $1 spent on the cruise fare only, as well as on the hotel package rate for participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels booked through The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Members can redeem an initial 180,000 points toward a $1,000 savings on the cruise fare, and increments of 90,000 points may be redeemed toward a $500 savings thereafter. Full redemption may be available.

Members will receive one elite night credit per night on board toward achieving higher Elite status.

Cruise fare and hotel package rate will be applied toward the annual qualifying spend for members striving for Marriott Bonvoy Ambassador Elite status.

Members can accelerate the points earned on their voyage purchase and even more when using their Marriott Bonvoy co-branded credit cards from JPMorgan Chase and American Express.

Evrima, the first yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, will cruise a variety of destinations depending on the season, including the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America and South America. The intimate size of the vessel allows the yacht to call on locations typically not accessible to larger cruise ships, including Saint-Tropez, Ibiza and St. Barts. With a relaxed pace, which includes both overnight and daytime ports of call, guests will be offered a curated collection of experiences. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will also collaborate with Marriott International luxury brand hotels worldwide on unique activations for guests. Travelers will additionally have the option to extend their pre- and post-voyage getaways, redeeming points at Marriott International hotels to explore a range of cities and towns across a vast number of destinations.

The experience onboard Evrima will perfectly blend the lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton resorts with the casual freedom of a yachting vacation. It will reflect the sublime comfort and unparalleled level of individualized service for which the iconic Ritz-Carlton brand is recognized, with one of the highest space and service ratios at sea. The specially designed yacht measures 190-meters (624 feet) and features 149 suites. Guests will enjoy a range of programming including a thoughtfully curated menu of spa treatments, watersports from the yacht's marina and Evrima's signature restaurant, S.E.A., designed by chef Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg in Germany. In each destination, guests can choose from a selection of exclusive experiences within The Shore Collection that align with their interests or utilize the services of the Concierge Ashore to customize their own private tours. By working with local guides selected for their insider knowledge, guests will enjoy a highly personalized and immersive journey while exploring the culture of each destination.

More details can be found at ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com/loyalty. For voyage reservations, members in the Americas and Australia can contact a Reservation Services Agent at 833.999.7292 (U.S. & Canada) or +1.305.907.7099 (Outside U.S. & Canada), members in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa can contact a Reservation Services Agent at +356 2778 0076, or members can contact their travel professional.

