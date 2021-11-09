Engaged Couple File Lawsuit in Deadly Music Festival Aftermath

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two New Orleans residents have filed a lawsuit in Houston district court against 13 individuals and organizations in connection with this past weekend's Astroworld Festival that left at least eight people dead and hundreds of others hospitalized or requiring on-site medical treatment.

The lawsuit was filed Monday afternoon in Harris County District Court by Brandon Nguyen and his fiancé Nhung Tran. According to the lawsuit, Mr. Nguyen suffered serious injuries to his back, legs and feet when concertgoers were pushed toward the event stage and trampled. Ms. Tran also experienced multiple blows and severe bruising as they were shoved and pushed to the ground.

The festival organizers named as defendants in the lawsuit include Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiaries; Houston-based Bissonnet 136 LLC, Front Gate Ticketing Solutions; Scoremore LLC; ASM Global LLC; and the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation. Named as individual defendants are performers Travis Scott and Aubrey "Drake" Graham, as well as Live Nation's director of operations in Houston, Darryl Platt.

"These defendants showed a shocking degree of negligence and disregard for human life," says attorney Derek Potts of the Potts Law Firm in Houston, legal counsel for Mr. Nguyen and Ms. Tran. "My clients had every reason to expect that this event would be professionally planned and conducted, and unfortunately that was not the case. Promoters and performers need to realize that lives are at stake when basic crowd management and security measures are not in place and followed."

According to the lawsuit, it is believed there were more than 100,000 attendees at the event, although only 50,000 tickets were sold. Reports from the chaotic scene indicate that the two singers – Travis Scott and Drake – continued to perform after emergency vehicles arrived and first-responders attempted to rescue those in distress. The concert continued for more than 45 minutes while a life-and-death struggle played out in the audience.

The lawsuit also requests a temporary injunction order requiring the defendants to preserve all materials, including videos, photos, security procedures and all other documents about the event.

The case is Brandon Nguyen and Nhung Tran v. Bissonnet 136 LLC and Live Nation Entertainment et al. NO. 2021-7333 in the 125th District Court in Harris County.

