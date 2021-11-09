Bailey Brauer Recognized Among Top Commercial Litigation, Appellate Firms

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Brauer PLLC has been selected among the nation's top commercial litigation and appellate firms in the 2022 edition of Best Law Firms. It is the fourth year the firm has been recognized in both areas.

The attorneys of Bailey Brauer regularly represent corporate and individual clients in complex tort and commercial cases in federal and state courts across the country.

Published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, the Best Law Firms legal guide recognizes firms with a proven track record of success while also earning the respect of their peers. Selection is based upon extensive client and attorney evaluations, as well as practice-specific editorial and peer review.

Firms must also have at least one attorney featured in The Best Lawyers in America legal guide. Firm co-founders Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer were each recognized in the recently published 2022 edition for their commercial litigation work, with Mr. Bailey earning additional honors for his appellate work.

"Our clients know they can depend on us to be problem solvers and provide consistently positive results," said Mr. Brauer, whose practice focuses on high-stakes business disputes ranging from allegations of fraud and deceptive practices in commercial transactions to breaches of fiduciary duties and litigation relating to non-compete agreements.

Mr. Bailey represents clients in cases involving contract disputes, business torts, RICO, employment law, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, antitrust, unfair business practices, and the Packers and Stockyards Act.

In addition to the Best Law Firms and Best Lawyers in America recognition, the firm and its attorneys have been honored by Benchmark Litigation, Chambers USA, BTI Consulting Group, Texas Lawyer magazine, the National Law Journal, Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon 500, the National Trial Lawyers, and D Magazine.

