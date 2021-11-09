ATI Physical Therapy Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy – ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"In October, we previewed select third quarter results and revised 2021 guidance," said Jack Larsen, Executive Chairman of ATI Physical Therapy. "During the quarter, we implemented targeted measures to re-engage our clinical team and saw improved existing therapist retention and acceleration of new hire adds with clinical FTE increasing from 2,321 in July 2021 to 2,412 in September 2021. Through it all, our nationwide team remained focused on our mission to deliver high quality care and service to our customers as reflected in our Net Promotor Score of 73 and Google Star Rating of 4.9 for the quarter."

Mr. Larsen continued, "As previously reported, volume demand was essentially flat in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter when considering normal seasonality. Our commercial team is focused on driving visits growth through strengthening relationships with our partner providers and other referral sources in each local market across our geographic footprint. I am excited about the progress made with our clinical staff and the platform that ATI has built, and we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on favorable industry tailwinds and long-term growth opportunities. While we work to restore volume, we are committed to disclosing expanded performance metrics to enable our stakeholders to better understand our value proposition and clearly track our progression."

Joe Jordan, Chief Financial Officer of ATI Physical Therapy, added, "We remain well capitalized with $135 million of available liquidity as of September 30, 2021 comprised of $66 million in cash on hand and $69 million of availability on our revolver, and we believe this positions us to weather the near-term challenges. The leverage ratio under our credit agreement for the third quarter of 2021 was approximately 4.1x."

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Supplemental tables of key performance metrics for the first quarter of 2019 through the third quarter of 2021 are presented after the financial statements at the end of this press release. Commentary on performance results in the third quarter of 2021 is as follows:

Net patient revenue was $141.9 million compared to $146.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $132.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.3% quarter over quarter and an increase of 6.8% year over year. See below for discussion of drivers to net patient revenue, i.e. patient visits and Rate per Visit.





Other revenue was $17.2 million compared to $17.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 1.1% quarter over quarter and an increase of 8.2% year over year. Other revenue was essentially flat quarter over quarter.



Summary of key balance sheet items as of September 30, 2021 is as follows:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $66.1 million , and the revolving credit facility was undrawn with available capacity of $68.8 million , net of usage by letters of credit, equaling $134.9 million in available liquidity.



The revolving credit facility has a springing financial covenant. When the facility is greater than 30% drawn at quarter-end, the credit agreement leverage ratio may not exceed 6.25x. With cash and cash equivalents of $66.1 million and considering revolver capacity before springing the financial covenant, this equals $87.1 million in minimum liquidity.



The credit agreement leverage ratio for the third quarter of 2021 was approximately 4.1x.

Other notable achievements and/or news in the third quarter of 2021 were as follows:

Opened 18 new clinics in existing states, including Arizona , Georgia , Texas and Oregon ; and closed 7 clinics primarily in Illinois . This brings the total number of new clinics for the year to 38. The company continues to capitalize on growth opportunities in individual markets, while optimizing its footprint and financial return in other local markets.



Net Promotor Score ("NPS") of 73 and Google Star Rating of 4.9, reflecting continuing high customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.



Providers in every ATI clinic across our geographic footprint reported data under the Medicare Merit-Based Incentive Payment System ("MIPS") for performance year 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, CMS advised that ATI received a score in the 100th percentile across the board and will be receiving the highest possible bonus adjustment to the 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule for 2022 Medicare reimbursed services. CMS is currently completing its calculations and is expected to report final MIPS 2022 adjustments for each applicable provider later this year.

2021 Earnings Guidance

As stated in the company's third quarter 2021 earnings preview announcement on October 19, 2021, ATI is projecting revenue to be in a range of $620 million to $630 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $40 million to $44 million. ATI expects to open 55 to 65 new clinics in 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

ATI Physical Therapy will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results on November 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast. To join, please access the following web link, Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call, on the Company's website at www.atipt.com at least 15 minutes early to register, and download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our approximate 900 locations across the U.S. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this communication are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "target" or other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding 2021 forecast and other estimates of financial and performance metrics and market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of ATI's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are estimates only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of ATI. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:

(i) changes in domestic business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, including shifts and trends in payor mix; (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on NYSE; (iii) the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (iv) risks related to the rollout of ATI's business strategy and the timing of expected business milestones; (v) the effects of competition on ATI's future business and the ability of ATI to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vi) the ability of the Company to retain and to hire physical therapists consistent with its business plan; (vii) the ability of the Company to develop new and retain and expand relationships with referral sources; (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or any of its directors or officers; (ix) the ability of the Company to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing in the future; (x) risks related to political and macroeconomic uncertainty; (xi) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks; (xii) risks related to the impact on our workforce of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of employees; and (xiii) those factors discussed in our amended S-1 registration statement filed with the SEC on July 28, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents filed, or to be filed, by ATI with the SEC.

If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, including our forecast update. There may be additional risks that ATI does not presently know or that ATI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this communication reflect ATI's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. ATI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause ATI's assessments with respect to these forward-looking statements to change. However, while ATI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, ATI specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, which may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing ATI's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and aid understanding of the Company's business performance, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, namely "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA margin." We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (i.e. Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Operating Revenue) assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or the ratio of net income (loss) to net revenue as a measure of financial performance, cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these measures are not intended to be a measure of cash available for management's discretionary use as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

Please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ATI Physical Therapy Condensed Consolidated Operations Data ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2020















Net patient revenue $ 141,855



$ 132,803



$ 420,805



$ 392,745

Other revenue 17,158



15,852



51,303



46,402

Net operating revenue 159,013



148,655



472,108



439,147

















Clinic operating costs:













Salaries and related costs 86,838



78,039



248,409



227,354

Rent, clinic supplies, contract labor and other 45,765



39,183



133,140



123,320

Provision for doubtful accounts 3,514



2,938



14,270



12,899

Total clinic operating costs 136,117



120,160



395,819



363,573

Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,795



26,026



81,912



74,288

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 501,362



—



968,480



—

Operating (loss) income (509,261)



2,469



(974,103)



1,286

Change in fair value of warrant liability (15,885)



—



(20,424)



—

Change in fair value of contingent common shares liability (146,317)



—



(167,265)



—

Loss on settlement of redeemable preferred stock —



—



14,037



—

Interest expense, net 7,386



17,346



39,105



52,887

Interest expense on redeemable preferred stock —



4,896



10,087



13,877

Other expense (income), net 52



(23,117)



5,831



(67,088)

(Loss) income before taxes (354,497)



3,344



(855,474)



1,610

Income tax (benefit) expense (28,842)



2,322



(59,540)



4,098

Net (loss) income $ (325,655)



$ 1,022



$ (795,934)



$ (2,488)



ATI Physical Therapy Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,092



$ 142,128

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $56,759 and

$69,693 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 85,001



90,707

Other current assets 12,317



6,027

Total current assets 163,410



238,862









Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net 134,862



137,174

Operating lease right-of-use assets 253,808



258,227

Goodwill 597,110



1,330,085

Trade name and other intangible assets, net 411,095



644,339

Other non-current assets 1,941



1,685

Total assets $ 1,562,226



$ 2,610,372









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 11,022



$ 12,148

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 57,505



70,690

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 48,499



52,395

Current portion of long-term debt 8,167



8,167

Total current liabilities 125,193



143,400









Long-term debt, net 545,283



991,418

Redeemable preferred stock —



163,329

Warrant liability 6,512



—

Contingent common shares liability 53,235



—

Deferred income tax liabilities 78,875



138,547

Operating lease liabilities 248,965



253,990

Other non-current liabilities 7,231



18,571

Total liabilities 1,065,294



1,709,255









Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1.0 million shares authorized; none issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 —



—

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 470.0 million shares authorized; 207.3

million shares issued, 197.3 million shares outstanding at September 30, 2021;

138.9 million shares issued, 128.3 million shares outstanding at December 31,

2020 20



13

Additional paid-in capital 1,350,707



954,728

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (529)



(1,907)

Accumulated deficit (860,169)



(68,804)

Total ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. equity 490,029



884,030

Non-controlling interests 6,903



17,087

Total stockholders' equity 496,932



901,117

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,562,226



$ 2,610,372



















ATI Physical Therapy Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (795,934)



$ (2,488)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 968,480



—

Depreciation and amortization 27,990



29,628

Provision for doubtful accounts 14,270



12,899

Deferred income tax provision (59,540)



4,087

Amortization of right-of-use assets 33,868



33,384

Share-based compensation 4,864



1,433

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 2,644



3,053

Non-cash interest expense —



6,335

Non-cash interest expense on redeemable preferred stock 10,087



13,877

Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,534



—

Loss on settlement of redeemable preferred stock 14,037



—

Loss on disposal and impairment of assets 219



383

Change in fair value of warrant liability (20,424)



—

Change in fair value of contingent common shares liability (167,265)



—

Changes in:





Accounts receivable, net (8,564)



9,021

Other current assets (6,580)



3,414

Other non-current assets (269)



389

Accounts payable 151



(552)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (11,820)



5,127

Operating lease liabilities (39,084)



(31,223)

Other non-current liabilities 824



(512)

Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program Funds (8,540)



26,732

Provider Relief Fund general distribution payments received but not yet recognized —



24,146

Transaction-related amount due to former owners (3,611)



—

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (38,663)



139,133









Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (27,701)



(15,688)

Purchases of intangible assets (1,375)



(125)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 125



120

Proceeds from sale of clinics 248



—

Net cash used in investing activities (28,703)



(15,693)









Financing activities:





Principal payments on long-term debt (454,160)



(6,125)

Proceeds from revolving line of credit —



68,750

Payments on revolving line of credit —



(68,750)

Cash inflow from Business Combination 229,338



—

Payments to Series A Preferred stockholders (59,000)



—

Proceeds from shares issued through PIPE investment 300,000



—

Payments for equity issuance costs (19,233)



—

Distribution to non-controlling interest holder (5,615)



(1,553)

Net cash used in financing activities (8,670)



(7,678)









Changes in cash and cash equivalents:





Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (76,036)



115,762

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 142,128



38,303

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 66,092



$ 154,065









Supplemental noncash disclosures:





Derivative changes in fair value $ (1,378)



$ 692

Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable $ 1,733



$ 1,216

Warrant liability recognized upon the closing of the Business Combination $ (26,936)



$ —

Contingent common shares liability recognized upon the closing of the Business

Combination $ (220,500)



$ —

Shares issued to Wilco Holdco Series A Preferred stockholders $ 128,453



$ —









Other supplemental disclosures:





Cash paid for interest $ 35,334



$ 43,075

Cash paid for (received from) taxes $ 156



$ (836)



ATI Physical Therapy Supplemental Tables of Key Performance Metrics









Financial Metrics ($ in 000's)







Net Patient Revenue Other Revenue Net Operating Revenue Adjusted EBITDA(1) Adj EBITDA margin(1) Q1 2019





$170,940 $16,277 $187,217 $25,989 13.9% Q2 2019





$182,757 $16,015 $198,772 $33,342 16.8% Q3 2019





$179,561 $16,624 $196,185 $29,455 15.0% Q4 2019





$184,338 $18,946 $203,284 $39,606 19.5% Q1 2020





$164,939 $17,799 $182,738 $26,487 14.5% Q2 2020





$95,003 $12,751 $107,754 $1,189 1.1% Q3 2020





$132,803 $15,852 $148,655 $17,321 11.7% Q4 2020





$136,840 $16,266 $153,106 $18,622 12.2% Q1 2021





$132,271 $16,791 $149,062 $5,590 3.8% Q2 2021





$146,679 $17,354 $164,033 $23,999 14.6% Q3 2021





$141,885 $17,158 $159,013 $8,539 5.4%



(1) Excludes CARES Act Provider Relief Funds of $44.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, and $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.







Operational Metrics: PT Clinics





Ending

Clinic Count Visits

per Day(1) Clinical

FTE(2) VPD

per cFTE(3) Annualized

Clinician

Adds %(4) Annualized

Clinician

Turnover %(5) Q1 2019



825 24,142 2,833 8.5 20% 19% Q2 2019



836 25,527 2,862 8.9 26% 21% Q3 2019



847 25,229 2,901 8.7 37% 26% Q4 2019



872 25,693 2,936 8.8 17% 26% Q1 2020



868 22,855 2,841 8.0 17% 22% Q2 2020



866 12,643 1,487 8.5 0% 20% Q3 2020



873 18,159 2,004 9.1 9% 82% Q4 2020



875 19,441 2,214 8.8 43% 34% Q1 2021



882 19,520 2,284 8.5 44% 32% Q2 2021



889 21,569 2,325 9.3 44% 44% Q3 2021



900 20,674 2,359 8.8 63% 41%



(1) Equals patient visits divided by operating days. (2) Represents clinical staff hours divided by 8 hours divided by number of paid days. (3) Equals patient visits divided by operating days divided by clinical full-time equivalent employees. (4) Represents clinician headcount new hire adds divided by average clinician headcount, multiplied by 4 to annualize. (5) Represents clinician headcount separations divided by average clinician headcount, multiplied by 4 to annualize.



Unit Economics: PT Clinics ($ actual)



Revenue

per Clinic(1) VPD

per Clinic(2) Rate

per Visit(3) Salaries

per Visit(4) Rent

per Clinic(5) Provision as

% Revenue(6) SG&A

per Clinic(7) Adj. EBITDA

per Clinic(8) Q1 2019 $208,803 29.5 $112.39 $66.02 $50,816 4.0% $36,338 $31,746 Q2 2019 $219,748 30.7 $111.87 $63.66 $50,465 2.9% $35,469 $40,091 Q3 2019 $213,255 30.0 $111.21 $65.34 $51,637 2.6% $31,867 $34,982 Q4 2019 $213,767 29.8 $112.10 $63.59 $50,406 1.9% $38,435 $45,929 Q1 2020 $189,657 26.3 $112.76 $65.19 $52,237 3.3% $26,988 $30,456 Q2 2020 $109,873 14.6 $117.41 $66.69 $44,766 3.7% $28,672 $1,375 Q3 2020 $152,472 20.8 $112.51 $66.12 $44,986 2.0% $29,880 $19,887 Q4 2020 $155,914 22.2 $109.98 $63.59 $48,793 2.2% $34,219 $21,218 Q1 2021 $150,536 22.2 $107.56 $65.58 $49,275 4.8% $28,140 $6,362 Q2 2021 $165,241 24.3 $106.26 $58.62 $49,657 2.2% $29,731 $27,036 Q3 2021 $158,311 23.1 $105.56 $64.62 $51,074 2.2% $34,367 $9,530























Note : The Company operates as one segment and accordingly reports as one segment. For purposes of above presentation, as net patient revenue represents the predominance of net operating revenue and outpatient physical therapy clinics represent the Company's central business activity, all expenses (with the exception of provision for doubtful accounts, which is expressed as a percentage of net operating revenue) have been assigned to PT clinics and/or PT visits with respect to per clinic and per visit metrics, respectively.

(1) Equals net patient revenue divided by average clinics over the quarter. (2) Equals patient visits divided by operating days divided by average clinics over the quarter (3) Equals net patient revenue divided by patient visits. (4) Equals salaries and related costs divided by patient visits. (5) Equals rent, clinic supplies, contract labor and other divided by average clinics over the quarter. (6) Equals provision for doubtful accounts divided by net operating revenue. (7) Equals selling, general and administrative expenses divided by average clinics over the quarter. (8) Equals Adjusted EBITDA divided by average clinics over the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented here, excludes income related to CARES Act Provider Relief Funds of $44.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, and $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.















Customer Satisfaction Metrics













Net Promotor

Score(1) Google Star

Rating(2) Q1 2019











77 4.6 Q2 2019











79 4.9 Q3 2019











78 4.9 Q4 2019











79 4.8 Q1 2020











77 4.9 Q2 2020











77 4.9 Q3 2020











78 4.6 Q4 2020











76 4.7 Q1 2021











75 4.9 Q2 2021











77 4.9 Q3 2021











73 4.9



(1) NPS measures customer experience from ATI patient survey responses. The score is calculated as the percentage of promotors less the percentage of detractors. (2) A Google Star rating is a five-star rating scale that ranks businesses based on customer reviews. Customers are given the opportunity to leave a business review after interacting with a business, which involves choosing from one star (poor) to five stars (excellent).

ATI Physical Therapy Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30, June 30, March 31,



2021 2021 2021 Net (loss) income

($325,655) ($452,461) ($17,818) Plus (minus):







Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

2,109 3,769 (1,309) Interest expense, net

7,386 15,632 16,087 Interest expense on redeemable preferred stock

— 4,779 5,308 Income tax (benefit) expense

(28,842) (20,183) (10,515) Depreciation and amortization expense

9,222 9,149 9,619 EBITDA

(335,780) (439,315) 1,372 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges(1)

501,362 467,118 — Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges attributable to

non-controlling interest(1)

(2,928) (5,021) — Changes in fair value of warrant liability and contingent

common shares liability(2)

(162,202) (25,487) — Reorganization and severance costs(3)

3,551 — 362 Transaction and integration costs(4)

2,335 3,580 2,918 Share-based compensation

1,248 3,112 504 Pre-opening de novo costs(5)

511 441 434 Non-ordinary legal and regulatory matters(6)

442 — — Loss on debt extinguishment(7)

— 5,534 — Loss on settlement of redeemable preferred stock(8)

— 14,037 — Adjusted EBITDA

$8,539 $23,999 $5,590



(1) Represents non-cash charges related to the write-down of goodwill and trade name indefinite-lived intangible assets. (2) Represents non-cash amounts related to the change in the estimated fair value of Warrants, Earnout Shares and Vesting Shares. (3) Represents severance, consulting and other costs related to discrete initiatives focused on reorganization and delayering of the Company's labor model, management structure and support functions. (4) Represents costs related to the Company's business combination with FVAC II, clinic acquisitions and acquisition-related integration and consulting and planning costs related to preparation to operate as a public company. (5) Represents expenses associated with renovation, equipment and marketing costs relating to the start-up and launch of new locations incurred prior to opening. (6) Represents non-ordinary course legal costs related to the previously-disclosed ATIP shareholder class action complaint. (7) Represents charges related to the derecognition of the proportionate amount of remaining unamortized deferred financing costs and original issuance discount associated with the partial repayment of the first lien term loan and derecognition of the unamortized original issuance discount associated with the full repayment of the subordinated second lien term loan. (8) Represents loss on settlement of redeemable preferred stock based on the value of cash and equity provided to preferred stockholders in relation to the outstanding redeemable preferred stock liability at the time of the closing of the business combination with FVAC II.

ATI Physical Therapy Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2020 2020 2020 2020 Net income (loss) $2,190 $1,022 $4,596 ($8,106) Plus (minus):







Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (987) (901) (1,855) (1,330) Interest expense, net 16,404 17,346 17,683 17,858 Interest expense on redeemable preferred stock 5,154 4,896 4,604 4,377 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,033) 2,322 3,568 (1,792) Depreciation and amortization expense 10,072 9,880 9,763 9,985 EBITDA 30,800 34,565 38,359 20,992 Reorganization and severance costs(1) 679 4,436 1,255 1,142 Transaction and integration costs(2) 3,747 75 100 868 Share-based compensation 503 473 466 494 Pre-opening de novo costs(3) 335 368 268 594 Business optimization costs(4) 2,450 519 5,011 2,397 Charges related to lease terminations(5) 4,253 — — — Adjusted EBITDA $42,767 $40,436 $45,459 $26,487



(1) Represents severance, consulting and other costs related to discrete initiatives focused on reorganization and delayering of the Company's labor model, management structure and support functions. (2) Represents costs related to the Company's business combination with FVAC II, clinic acquisitions and acquisition-related integration and consulting and planning costs related to preparation to operate as a public company. (3) Represents expenses associated with renovation, equipment and marketing costs relating to the start-up and launch of new locations incurred prior to opening. (4) Represents non-recurring costs to optimize our platform and ATI transformative initiatives. Costs primarily relate to duplicate costs driven by IT and Revenue Cycle Management conversions, labor related costs during the transition of key positions and other incremental costs of driving optimization initiatives. (5) Represents charges related to lease terminations prior to the end of term for corporate facilities no longer in use.

ATI Physical Therapy Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2019 2019 2019 2019 Net income (loss) $31,914 ($6,046) ($4,816) ($11,303) Plus (minus):







Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,234) (878) (933) (1,355) Interest expense, net 18,022 19,263 19,927 19,760 Interest expense on redeemable preferred stock 4,206 4,000 3,763 3,542 Income tax benefit (36,095) (2,055) (1,825) (4,044) Depreciation and amortization expense 9,884 9,567 9,635 10,018 EBITDA 26,697 23,851 25,751 16,618 Reorganization and severance costs(1) 3,401 120 775 4,035 Transaction and integration costs(2) 3,998 198 310 29 Share-based compensation (57) 559 795 525 Pre-opening de novo costs(3) 438 757 487 593 Business optimization costs(4) 5,129 3,970 5,224 4,189 Adjusted EBITDA $39,606 $29,455 $33,342 $25,989



(1) Represents severance, consulting and other costs related to discrete initiatives focused on reorganization and delayering of the Company's labor model, management structure and support functions. (2) Represents costs related to the Company's business combination with FVAC II, clinic acquisitions and acquisition-related integration and consulting and planning costs related to preparation to operate as a public company. (3) Represents expenses associated with renovation, equipment and marketing costs relating to the start-up and launch of new locations incurred prior to opening. (4) Represents non-recurring costs to optimize our platform and ATI transformative initiatives. Costs primarily relate to duplicate costs driven by IT and Revenue Cycle Management conversions, labor related costs during the transition of key positions and other incremental costs of driving optimization initiatives.

