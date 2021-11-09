AMF Medical Welcomes Diabetes Industry Executives John Timberlake and Peter Gerhardsson to Its Board of Directors

ECUBLENS, Switzerland, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes industry experts John Timberlake and Peter Gerhardsson have joined AMF Medical's Board of Directors.

(L-R) John Timberlake and Peter Gerhardsson

AMF Medical is developing Sigi™, a next generation, smaller, lighter and easier patch pump that uses standard, pre-filled insulin cartridges to directly deliver insulin amounts, controlled from the user's personal smartphone.

AMF Medical's Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Peter Ryser said, "We are absolutely delighted to welcome John and Peter to our Board, bringing with them such an incredible wealth of deep diabetes business knowledge. We look forward to collaborating with them to see Sigi™ come to market as a truly outstanding patch pump, making life easier and better for people with diabetes."

John Timberlake is a diabetes industry veteran and is well known for his successful healthcare executive leadership. He has vast experience with commercializing diabetes medical devices, drugs, and drug–device combinations. Mr. Timberlake is currently the CEO and a board member of Berkshire Biomedical Corporation. He has served as the CEO and a Board Member at Valeritas, the original maker of V-Go®, as well as VP at Sanofi, responsible for its U.S. diabetes portfolio, including Lantus®. He holds a Master's degree in Management from Purdue University, an MBA from ESC Rouen, France (now NEOMA Business School) and a BS in Accounting and Business Management from Northwest Missouri State University.

Mr. Timberlake said, "The team at AMF Medical designed Sigi™ with a clear focus on making insulin pump use very simple, effective, and more accessible. I believe it could significantly expand the use of insulin pumps across a wide range of patients with diabetes who require physiologic insulin delivery."

Peter Gerhardsson is an icon in the diabetes industry having served as Business Director, Head of Diabetes Europe at Medtronic, Corporate Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Novo Nordisk and later Vice President of International Business Development at Dexcom. Following his retirement in 2018, he became a partner at the Institute for Applied Economics and Health Research in Copenhagen. Mr. Gerhardsson holds a Master's Degree in Pharmacology from Lund University, an MBA from Lund University School of Economics and Management as well as a BS in Biochemistry and Toxicology from Linkoping University. He is the author of several articles pertaining to diabetes published by various prestigious peer reviewed scientific journals.

Mr. Gerhardsson said, "For me, Sigi™ stands for simplicity – I am keen to see people with diabetes benefiting from its secure and safe ease-of-use."

About AMF Medical

Originally founded in 2014 in the Swiss Medtech Valley, AMF Medical is developing a novel technology to address the unmet needs of people on insulin therapy. The company's flagship product, Sigi™, is a next-generation, plug 'n go, semi-reusable and rechargeable patch pump, designed to make life easier for people with diabetes. AMF Medical is led by Co-CEOs Mr. Pim van Wesel and Mr. Antoine Barraud, PhD who is also a Co-Founder.

For more information, please visit: https://sigipump.com/

