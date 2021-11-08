InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Toothbrush (DAE-563)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My teeth are in bad health," said an inventor from Shakopee, Minn." This inspired me to develop an oral care tool that could brush and floss the teeth at the same time for improved oral and overall health."

He developed the patent pending ELECTRICAL CONICAL TOOTHBRUSH that brushes and flosses the teeth at the same time to more thoroughly clean the entire oral cavity in less time. The use of this oral care tool may result in fresh breath and peace of mind. Additionally, it could reduce the amount of cavities and incidence of gum disease. Finally, it would be easy to use as well as reasonably priced.

