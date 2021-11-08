HandsFree Health Expands its Home Healthcare Products at Walmart

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform, today announced they have collaborated with Walmart to deliver HandsFree Health's award-winning home healthcare products directly to Walmart customers. Walmart will stock, sell, and ship HandsFree Health Medical Alert Systems, including the WellBe Medical Alert Smartwatch, WellBe Smart Speaker and WellBe Medical Alert PLUS (a PC Magazine Editors' Choice winner). This new collaboration will provide better access, faster delivery, and more affordable pricing to Walmart.com shoppers nationwide. Walmart+ members can also take advantage of free shipping on all HandsFree Health products on Walmart.com.

"Walmart and HandsFree Health share a focus on making home healthcare more accessible," said Dan Messina, President of HandsFree Health. "This new vendor relationship reflects their commitment to providing leading technology for seniors and caregivers."

HandsFree Health is the #1 rated medical alert and home healthcare system, offering an innovative way for seniors and caregivers to manage medications, receive health answers, and track medical device readings, all through their 4G LTE enabled mobile PERS (personal emergency response system) smartwatch and smart speaker.

"Walmart remains committed to providing our customers, especially caregivers, with innovative solutions for their healthcare needs," said Krisstine Zerbonia, Associate Merchant, Home Health at Walmart. "The HandsFree Health offering delivers on this promise with their unique approach to in-home healthcare."

Just in time for holiday gift giving, the HandsFree Health WellBe Medical Alert Systems are now available on walmart.com .

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com , Amazon.com , eBay.com , RiteAid.com , DrLeonards.com and Newegg.com .

