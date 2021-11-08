HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TravisMathew announced today that actor Chris Pratt is the latest celebrity to officially partner with the brand. Pratt is TravisMathew's first ambassador in the entertainment space but joins a well-rounded roster of professional athletes including Jon Rahm, Matt Ryan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Corey Seager, and Alex Caruso. The partnership kicks off today with a multi-day charity flash sale benefiting Special Olympics, who announced Pratt as a Global Ambassador earlier this year. TravisMathew has committed to a minimum of $1 million in donations to the charity.

Actor Chris Pratt Becomes Official Ambassador of Golf and Lifestyle Brand TravisMathew

"Our initial conversations with Chris were about partnering with him to give back, using our incredible brand following and his even larger following to raise awareness and ultimately generate the largest charitable donation in TravisMathew history," TravisMathew CEO Ryan Ellis stated. "While we have typically signed ambassadors in the sports world, TravisMathew is equal part sports and lifestyle so Chris was a perfect fit. We view this as a home run partnership and are excited to collaborate together."

The TravisMathew brand is committed to positive community impact and is proud to support Pratt in his ongoing efforts with Special Olympics. Pratt joined Special Olympics as a Global Ambassador in October and plays a large role in Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools and Special Olympics Unified Sports programming, which promotes the acceptance and inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities in schools around the world.

"I am so excited to officially partner with TravisMathew, a brand that I've been wearing on and off of the golf course for a long time", said Chris Pratt. "TravisMathew is a brand that shares my mission of doing good and I am humbled that I can use this partnership as a vehicle to donate to the Special Olympics, an organization that's near and dear to my heart."



Beginning today, customers can enjoy up to 50-60% off on some of TravisMathew's best-selling product categories, including polos, t-shirts, hats and more with all proceeds benefiting the special Olympics. For more information about the charity sale and partnership with Pratt, visit www.travismathew.com.

About TravisMathew: TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit www.travismathew.com.

About Special Olympics: Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership. With more than six million athletes and Unified Sports partners in over 201 countries and territories and more than one million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 games and competitions in a typical year. Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and our blog on Medium. Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org.

