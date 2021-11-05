Clearday Inc. Expands Clearday Labs Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearday, Inc. (OTCQB: CLRD) is pleased to provide an update on Clearday Labs, Cryo Cooling technology and Artificial Intelligence initiatives.

Clearday Labs is the part of Clearday that identifies and develops modern innovative products and services to support Aging in Place.

Clearday Labs first release was in August 2021 and is known as the Clearday Network. Clearday Network provides support and backbone to Clearday services that are aligned with the "healthcare at home" movement. We believe that the market potential is approximately 29,000 home health and home care agencies that serve an average 1,000,000 clients a week in the United States. Clearday Network is a subscription service that helps agencies recruit and retain caregivers and enhance client experiences. Clearday Network provides Clearday's proprietary Behavior, Engagement, Stimulation and Temperament (BEST Test) content to provide a Digital Care Map that is personalized and support both the family caregiver plus additional training to the professional caregiver.

Clearday Labs is currently developing the following:

A cryogenic air quality system to remove particulates and volatile organics (which effectively sterilizes the internal atmosphere), reduces CO2 (carbon dioxide), and regulates humidity, by condensing or freezing the pollutents, viruses and pathogens from the air in interior built spaces

Developing systems and content to use robotics and artificial intelligence to help reduce the stress on the healthcare system. We believe that we can develop proprietary use cases that will empower, enhance and protect caregivers.

James Walesa CEO of Clearday stated, "We believe Clearday Network will provide more care to aging Americans at their home at attractive prices". He noted reports that the Private Duty Nurse market is over 3 million [professionals] across the United States and added that "Clearday Network can support and enhance the daily care provided by these professionals." Mr. Walesa also noted reportsvof the current imbalance between supply and demand for caregivers based on 43 open jobs posts for every 1 caregiver applicant during the past 3-months.

Mr. Walesa continued, "Due to Covid and other factors, the impact on the workplace has been a challenge for small and large businesses as well as city, state and governmental agencies to get employees back to the office, this said, we believe Clearday's cryogenic air quality system has a unique opportunity for getting offices and face to face meetings back to pre-pandemic levels."

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute longevity care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Clearday undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

