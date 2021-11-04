This Saturday night, hundreds of suburban Chicago residents swap warm beds for cold tents and boxes to support homeless families

This Saturday night, hundreds of suburban Chicago residents swap warm beds for cold tents and boxes to support homeless families

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, November 6th, hundreds of suburban residents will spend what promises to be a cold night inside tents, boxes and cars to raise awareness about family homelessness and funds for Bridge Communities' transitional housing and mentoring program. Daylight savings means they will spend one extra hour outside in the cold.

Families, youth groups and friends will participate in the 18th annual Sleep Out Saturday to experience an immersive and empathic night about family homelessness. The event has a fundraising goal of $125,000, which is raised by sponsors of the "sleepers" and corporate sponsorships. Many groups have invited special visits from Bridge Communities clients who will share their testimonials of moving from homelessness to hope.

Sleep Out Saturday sites include:

College of DuPage (6pm Saturday – 7am Sunday)

Lakeside Pavilion, just south of the McAninch Arts Center

425 Fawell Blvd, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Contact: Joan DiPiero

Southminster Presbyterian Church (5:30pm – 7am Sunday)

680 S Park Blvd, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Contact: Blair Nelson

(Contact Ann Pitcher, 630.234.4150, for more information regarding site visit/details)

Proceeds from Sleep Out Saturday benefit the 100+ homeless families served annually by Bridge Communities, and provide transitional housing, life-skills mentoring, financial counseling, employment training, tutoring, children's services, nutrition coaching and more.

To sign up to sleep out, or to make a donation to Sleep Out Saturday participants, visit www.sleepoutsaturday.org.

Bridge Communities is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to provide housing, mentoring and supportive services to homeless families in DuPage County. Bridge Communities' vision is a community where all families have safe, sustainable, and affordable housing and life-long self-sufficiency. In the past 33 years, Bridge Communities has helped more than 850 families cross the bridge from homelessness to hope and self-sufficiency. For more information, please visit www.bridgecommunities.org. Photos available upon request.

