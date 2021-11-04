Nishant Doshi, Former VP of Engineering at Palo Alto Networks founded the company to provide insights that help deliver software faster with better quality and security.

Propelo Raises $12M Series A Funding, Unveils AI-Driven Engineering Excellence Platform Nishant Doshi, Former VP of Engineering at Palo Alto Networks founded the company to provide insights that help deliver software faster with better quality and security.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Propelo publicly launched an industry-first AI-driven engineering excellence platform to help businesses accelerate their software delivery. As most industries transform to become software-driven, modern engineering teams are leading the charge to make digital transformation a reality. However, the proliferation of DevOps tools and hybrid work has made it more challenging for engineering leaders to run their teams effectively.

Propelo Screen Shot. A data-informed approach to achieving Engineering Excellence.

Today, many organizations operate on gut and instinct. The best-of-breed solutions are siloed dashboards or hacked together expensive BI systems. None of these approaches provide deep enough insights to drive immediate actions. This puts a heavy burden on busy development teams and takes time away from developers building new features.

To deliver software faster, modern engineering teams need good decision-making coupled with intelligent automated action. Propelo brings these two important elements together - an AI-driven intelligence module to help reach sound data-backed conclusions and a no-code RPA module to make this intelligence actionable, thus reducing the task burden on the developers.

Propelo's Founder & CEO Nishant Doshi, a former VP of engineering at Palo Alto Networks, was responsible for three high-growth product lines and managed hundreds of engineers. He's assembled a veteran team of engineering leaders from Checkr, GitLab and ServiceNow

"In my previous role as VP Engineering at Palo Alto Networks, my job was to ensure that we made sound decisions and drove efficiencies in every aspect of our software delivery pipeline. One needs to think about all stakeholders in product creation including security, product management, and support" said Nishant Doshi. Propelo.ai addresses this gap in the engineering stack by industrializing an AI-driven approach that fuses intelligent analytics with smart automation to speed up software delivery.

Propelo is a purpose-built solution that elevates the engineering team to operate at a higher excellence level, brings multiple stakeholders and personas across development, quality assurance, DevOps, security, product management on the same page and fosters transparency.

Propelo's platform connects the dots across 40+ DevOps tools and provides out-of-the-box insights. These insights are connected to no-code RPA playbooks called "Propels'' that automate actions, providing an intelligent response based on the data.

In its short time in commercial operations, Propelo has acquired a wide range of customers, including global corporations, high-growth SaaS companies, and fortune 500 companies. One such customer is Broadcom, a global infrastructure technology leader. Joe Chen, VP of Engineering at Broadcom said "LevelOps provides us the data-driven insights on how to reduce DevOps friction and reduce wasted motions at a very granular per scrum team level. This helps us with maximizing the efficiency of additional engineering investments and removing pain points for engineers."

CDK Global used Propelo in its Digital Transformation journey to run more efficiently. "Propelo helps us make data-informed decisions on our Digital Transformation Journey. The insights into our development processes are actionable and help us keep close tabs on KPIs" said Sreeni Jaladanki, VP of Engineering at CDK Global.

Propelo raised 12M Series A from Decibel Partners, with participation from existing investors such as Fike Ventures, Eniac Ventures, and Fathom Capital to build an AI-driven engineering excellence platform to solve this problem. This brings the total amount raised through the Seed and Series A rounds to $16M. Propelo also announced the following advisors and investors to help shape their vision, including Michael Stoppelman, Former SVP of Engineering at Yelp; Rinki Sethi, CISO at Twitter; Naveen Zutshi, CIO at Palo Alto Networks; and David Schneider, Former President at ServiceNow.

"In a hybrid/remote work first world, it is critically important to take steps to operate the software teams efficiently and effectively. Propelo's ability to analyze the entire DevOps tool stack, provide predictive insights and drive improvement through workflow automation is a DevOps game-changer for modern engineering teams," said Dan Nguyen-Huu, Partner at Decibel Partners.

To learn more or to get started with the Propelo free trial, visit https://www.propelo.ai/free-trial

About Propelo

Propelo Engineering Excellence platform analyzes data from over 40+ DevOps tools to provide the missing insights that will help you deliver software faster with better quality and security. Get the data-backed evidence to celebrate your engineering team's contribution and find opportunities to outdo yourself. Optionally implement no-code RPA for Engineering to automate tasks and workflows, eliminate avoidable wait times and missed manual steps. Delivered as a SaaS solution, Propelo integrates quickly and easily with SDLC tools such as Jira, GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Jenkins to compute DORA metrics and over 100 other insightful metrics within hours.

