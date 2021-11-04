EquityZen Expands Leadership Team with New Hire Samphel Norden as Head of Engineering

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EquityZen, an online marketplace for pre-IPO employee shares, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samphel Norden as Head of Engineering as it continues to experience unprecedented growth.

Samphel Norden, former VP of Engineering at MediaMath, joins to head up Engineering and will be responsible for managing and scaling technical functions within the organization. The role reports to Atish Davda, CEO.

"Samphel brings significant experience helping businesses like ours to scale and grow. EquityZen and private markets, as a whole, are growing at unprecedented pace, and I look forward to the opportunities he will unlock for EquityZen as we continue to build a best-in-class marketplace for pre-IPO shares," remarked CEO Atish Davda.

"With the company poised for hypergrowth, I am excited to bring my experience in scaling teams and delivering intelligent, event-driven, service-oriented frameworks to take the platform to the next level," said Samphel Norden.

Samphel is a seasoned technology executive with over two decades of experience building, scaling and managing technology teams over a diverse range of startups and Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, he headed the core real-time programmatic bidding platform at Mediamath, a premier ad-tech demand side platform and has previously held executive/management roles at SecurityScorecard and at Integral Ad Sciences. Samphel spent over a decade at Bell Labs R&D where he was a cofounder of the Wireless Network Guardian, a comprehensive cellular and IP network traffic analyzer for profiling mobile applications which is deployed by over 200 wireless carrier networks.

About EquityZen

EquityZen Inc. is the leading marketplace for investing in late-stage private technology companies. EquityZen provides accredited investors, wealth advisors, and institutional money managers access to private markets through actively managed funds and single-company funds.

With over 23,000 private placements completed and 300+ premier private companies served, EquityZen is building private markets for the public. EquityZen is backed by leading Wall Street and Silicon Valley firms, including Draper Associates and WorldQuant Ventures. Find out more here.

