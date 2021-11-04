Carolinas AGC Alert: Union-Organizing Activity on the Rise in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Ironworkers Union filed a petition to organize employees at a site in Chester, SC, involving a NC-based construction company. We urge all contractors doing work in this area—and throughout the Carolinas as well—to alert their project managers to be especially vigilant and sensitive to early-warning signs of union activity.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) also wants our contractor members—and the construction industry throughout the Carolinas—to be aware that union-organizing activity targeting the construction industry is on the rise not just in the Carolinas but across the country. The federal vaccine mandates for federal contractors and those employers with over 100 employees are contributing to the heightened union- organizing effort – more details here on related webinars next week from AGC of America. The publication of the Emergency Temporary Standard from OSHA, expected any day now, could trigger even more union activity.

CAGC stands ready to help contractors prepare for union-organizing tactics by giving our members access to an array of resources to help keep their companies open shop and avoid labor related legal claims. These resources include an initial free legal consultation with one of the nation's top labor attorneys experienced in maintaining a contractor's union-free status. Our Open Shop/Pro Employee webpage for CAGC members provides downloadable materials that include a webinar on how to protect your company against union activity. CAGC members also have access to our Build Your Career program and the CAGC Human Resources Committee's unmatched expertise on the issue.

For over 100 years, CAGC has been active in successfully keeping the Carolinas construction industry open shop. We have the resources, training programs and staff to help members maintain a highly skilled workforce, implement an effective open shop program and cultivate a pro-employee atmosphere.

"CAGC stands ready to do everything we can to maintain our excellent and open-shop business climate in North and South Carolina," said Dave Simpson, CAGC President & CEO.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers.

