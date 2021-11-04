BreathableBaby honored as a 2021 JPMA Innovation Awards Finalist

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BreathableBaby is pleased to announce Breathable™ Mesh 2-in-1 Mini Crib and Breathable™ Mesh Portable Sleeper are finalists for the 2021 JPMA Innovation Awards, which honor some of the most exciting new baby and children's products on the market today, including high-tech gear, interactive toys, mind-blowing apps and life changing safety gear.



The Breathable™ Mesh 2-in-1 Mini Crib and Breathable™ Mesh Portable Sleeper are finalists in the nursery category.

The JPMA Innovation Awards recipients raise the bar by offering parents breakthrough products that help safeguard and care for baby.

Award winners will be selected by an esteemed lineup of judges, including top names in media and safety, in 11 distinct categories. Two new special awards were added to the lineup this year, "Most Innovative of All Time" and "Editor's Pick".

Two additional top awards will be announced, "Parents Pick" and "Best in Show." Parents Pick is chosen by parents across the country. Voting for the "Parents Pick" award is now live and ends November 8th at midnight via https://www.jpma.org/page/parents-pick . The Best in Show award goes to the product with the highest overall score, regardless of category.



"The JPMA Innovation Awards are a testament to the level of innovation in our industry," said Kelly Mariotti, JPMA's executive director. "This year's finalists have made important advancements in quality and safety for baby and children's products that will help make parents lives easier and give them added peace of mind."

The 2021 Innovation Awards are sponsored by Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting, which includes brands BabyCenter and What to Expect.

ABOUT BREATHABLEBABY, LLC

In 2002, BreathableBaby invented the Breathable™ Mesh Crib Liner—the original mesh liner, with millions sold worldwide. This game-changing alternative to padded bumpers set the bar in breathability. And that was just the beginning. Safety became first, last, and everything in between. The team spent decades researching safe sleep and being the voice of breathability in infant bedding. In 2020, the company leverage this heritage of scientific research to expand their reach and make kids' products safer through science—one category at a time. With a focus to eliminate chemicals from little loved one's environment, they expanded their family of brands with PurePail™ in diapering and BB&CO™ in care and cleaning. For more information, visit breathablebaby.com, bbcokids.com or purepail.com.

BreathableBaby, LLC is privately-held and headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

ABOUT THE INNOVATION AWARDS

The Innovation Awards competition began in 1989 as the Most Innovative Product Contest and has become recognized as a highly acclaimed competition. In 2003 JPMA renamed it as the Innovation Awards to more accurately represent the focus on innovation.



ABOUT JPMA

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products. We do this by:

Advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement;

Supporting a broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion;

And by acting as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education.

JPMA members represent 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America.



To find out more about JPMA, our certification program and products certified, and for a complete listing of JPMA members, please visit www.jpma.org . Follow JPMA on Twitter @JPMA and connect with us on Facebook to learn about additional safety tips and JPMA initiatives.

