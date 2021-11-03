Ron Rerko Joins Onix Healthcare & Life Sciences Division

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix, a leading cloud solutions provider, Google Cloud Premier Partner and AWS Advanced Consulting Partner is pleased to announce that Ron Rerko has joined the team as Director of Healthcare & Life Sciences. Ron has more than 30 years of "bench to bedside" experience researching cancer and other diseases and implementing innovative medical services and technologies at leading healthcare and science organizations including Cleveland Clinic and Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Ron fosters collaborative approaches, partnering with businesses such as Google Cloud, IBM Watson, Oracle, Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Salesforce, Tempus, Foundation Medicine, Illumina, OneOme, Orion Health and IQVIA (Quintiles). He brings Onix unique expertise in genomics, precision medicine, clinical operations, business development, strategy, "big data" solutions and scientific research.

Ron provides leadership to diverse audiences, including through numerous health care roles at Cleveland Clinic, Recuro Health, Family Care Path, Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation — and MDisrupt. He also has extensive clinical research and teaching experience at organizations such as Case Western Reserve University, Cuyahoga Community College and the VA Hospital.

Ron believes "We need to actively provide true 'healthcare' in order to reduce the amount of personally and financially devastating 'sickcare'. " At Onix, he will help develop and support the company's health strategy, considering that it is a complex ecosystem that requires experienced guidance to efficiently integrate new solutions. Ron's goal is to lead this effort for the greater benefit of all of our Onix clients.

"We are very excited about the extensive healthcare and scientific experience Ron brings to Onix and our Healthcare & Life Sciences team. Under Ron's direction, we will grow our products and services to provide customers with intuitive analytics tools for population and public health data, and to promote new data development solutions for genomics and precision medicine platforms," said Onix President and CEO Tim Needles.

About Onix

Onix has specialized expertise with the Cloud Healthcare API. Our Data & Analytics cloud consultancy has enabled hundreds of healthcare and life science organizations to drive data insights in a HIPAA-compliant environment. Onix leverages proven tools, methodologies and experience to help healthcare organizations migrate and modernize their data in the cloud. Our expertise includes data & analytics, cloud adoption security and governance, application modernization and managed services.

Onix is a Google Premier Partner and 12-time Partner of the Year award winner, most recently earning the 2020 Social Impact Award for Healthcare. Onix is also an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. Based in Lakewood, Ohio near Cleveland, Onix has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. The company also maintains a strong presence across major cities including Atlanta, Austin, the San Francisco Bay area, Boston, Chicago and New York. Learn more at www.onixnet.com/healthcare-life-sciences.

Contact:

Carly Sumlin

Onix

216-529-3052

carly@onixnet.com

