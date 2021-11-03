RealNetworks Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, today announced its financial results* for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Revenue of $14.3 million, net loss attributable to RealNetworks of $(7.7) million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.7) million
- Continued revenue growth year-over-year for the Company's AI-based businesses with 124% growth in SAFR™ and 12% growth in KONTXT
- Strong balance sheet with focus on targeted investments; unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $29.0 million and no debt as of September 30, 2021
- Hired a new Games CEO, Simonetta Lulli Gómez, in October
Management Commentary
"In the third quarter we continued to make solid progress in our AI-based businesses, SAFR and KONTXT. My Number Card in Japan is a great example of customers deploying SAFR for important mission-critical uses in 2021," said Rob Glaser, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of RealNetworks.
Mr. Glaser continued, "We're excited about our new GameHouse CEO, Simonetta Lulli Gómez. She's a terrific leader with a track record of great results. We're confident that, over time, Simonetta will reinvigorate and drive growth and success in our Games business."
Third quarter 2021 Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations
- Revenue was $14.3 million, down 2% compared to $14.6 million in the prior quarter and down 13% compared to $16.6 million in the prior year period.
- Revenue from key growth initiatives, SAFR and KONTXT, increased 124% and 12%, respectively, compared to the prior year period. SAFR and KONTXT together grew to represent 31% of total Mobile Services revenue for the third quarter of 2021.
- Operating expenses increased $1.0 million, or 6%, from the prior quarter and $2.3 million, or 15%, from the prior year period. Included in this quarter's operating expenses was a $2.0 million, one-time award modification in stock compensation.
- Net loss from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks was $(7.7) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $(3.2) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Included in net loss was a $2.0 million one-time stock award modification and $0.7 million related to restructuring charges associated with Games. In addition, net loss included a $1.2 million loss associated with our Napster investment.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(2.7) million compared to a loss of $(4.3) million in the prior quarter and a loss of $(1.9) million in the prior year period.
- At September 30, 2021, the Company had $29.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $29.9 million at June 30, 2021 and $23.9 million at December 31, 2020.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, RealNetworks expects to achieve the following results from continuing operations:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $12.5 million to $15.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(5.5) million to $(3.5) million.
2021 is a year of investment that will position the Company for double-digit revenue growth beginning in 2022, excluding Games from the calculations.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
RealNetworks will host a conference call today to review its results and discuss its performance at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13724054.
A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.
About RealNetworks
Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes SAFR, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video; KONTXT, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis; and leveraging its digital media expertise, a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com.
About Continuing and Discontinued Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
*This release refers to "continuing" and "discontinued" operations due to the completion of the sale of Napster, RealNetworks' 84%-owned subsidiary, to MelodyVR Group PLC, which closed on December 30, 2020. Effective as of the August 25, 2020 announcement date, Napster has been treated as a discontinued operation for accounting and disclosure purposes; therefore, unless otherwise noted, results presented in this release relate to the continuing operations of RealNetworks, which exclude Napster.
To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.
In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.
The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials. Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non- GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding our future growth, profitability, and market position, our financial condition and liquidity, our strategic focus and initiatives, product plans, agreements with partners, Scener's current and future activities, and certain remaining contingencies relating to the sale of Napster. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward- looking statements. These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives and restructuring efforts; cash usage and conservation, and the pursuit of additional funding sources; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks; issues with the use of AI; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions and dispositions; challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in the global financial markets; volatility of our stock price; material asset impairment; continued declines in subscription revenue; difficulty recruiting and retaining key personnel; regulatory, tax, accounting, and cross-border risks; and risks related to our governance structure. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' latest annual report on Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2020, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward- looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.
For More Information:
Investor Relations for RealNetworks
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ North America
561-489-5315
IR@realnetworks.com
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net revenue
$
14,332
$
16,554
$
44,781
$
50,461
Cost of revenue
3,119
4,062
10,370
12,429
Gross profit
11,213
12,492
34,411
38,032
Operating expenses:
Research and development
5,250
5,781
17,818
18,375
Sales and marketing
7,177
5,130
17,573
15,969
General and administrative
4,228
4,124
13,502
13,263
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability
—
—
(1,040)
(200)
Restructuring and other charges
1,017
307
4,906
1,097
Total operating expenses
17,672
15,342
52,759
48,504
Operating loss
(6,459)
(2,850)
(18,348)
(10,472)
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense
(27)
(7)
(146)
(12)
Interest income
7
6
27
31
Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan
—
—
2,897
—
Loss on equity and other investments, net
(1,229)
(37)
(6,070)
(90)
Other income (expense), net
46
(104)
2,066
63
Total other income (expenses), net
(1,203)
(142)
(1,226)
(8)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(7,662)
(2,992)
(19,574)
(10,480)
Income tax expense
6
316
133
606
Net loss from continuing operations
(7,668)
(3,308)
(19,707)
(11,086)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(1)
—
(2,466)
Net loss
(7,668)
(3,309)
(19,707)
(13,552)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests of continuing operations
—
(77)
(244)
(196)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued operations
—
6
—
(364)
Net loss attributable to RealNetworks
$
(7,668)
$
(3,238)
$
(19,463)
$
(12,992)
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks
$
(7,668)
$
(3,231)
$
(19,463)
$
(10,890)
Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to RealNetworks
—
(7)
—
(2,102)
Net loss attributable to RealNetworks
$
(7,668)
$
(3,238)
$
(19,463)
$
(12,992)
Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic:
Continuing operations
$
(0.16)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.45)
$
(0.28)
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
(0.06)
Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic
$
(0.16)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.45)
$
(0.34)
Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted:
Continuing operations
$
(0.16)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.45)
$
(0.28)
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
(0.06)
Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted
$
(0.16)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.45)
$
(0.34)
Shares used to compute basic net loss per share
47,055
38,270
43,312
38,247
Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share
47,055
38,270
43,312
38,247
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
28,990
$
23,940
Trade accounts receivable, net
10,465
10,229
Deferred costs, current portion
70
196
Investments
2,758
9,965
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,155
3,480
Total current assets
48,438
47,810
Equipment and software
29,634
30,726
Leasehold improvements
2,757
2,776
Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
32,391
33,502
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
30,937
31,631
Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
1,454
1,871
Operating lease assets
4,478
7,937
Restricted cash equivalents
1,630
1,630
Other assets
945
4,150
Deferred costs, non-current portion
—
74
Deferred tax assets, net
861
909
Goodwill
17,073
17,375
Total assets
$
74,879
$
81,756
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,183
$
2,750
Accrued and other current liabilities
14,214
17,850
Deferred revenue, current portion
2,762
2,122
Total current liabilities
19,159
22,722
Deferred revenue, non-current portion
270
45
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,068
1,129
Long-term lease liabilities
5,354
6,837
Long-term debt
—
2,895
Other long-term liabilities
718
2,241
Total liabilities
26,569
35,869
Total shareholders' equity
48,310
46,149
Noncontrolling interests
—
(262)
Total equity
48,310
45,887
Total liabilities and equity
$
74,879
$
81,756
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(19,707)
$
(11,086)
Adjustment to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
600
697
Stock-based compensation
3,789
1,093
Loss on equity and other investments, net
6,070
90
Loss on impairment of operating lease assets
2,461
—
Foreign currency (gain) loss
(62)
25
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability
(1,040)
(200)
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary
(1,961)
—
Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan
(2,897)
—
Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities
1,331
(652)
Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations
(11,416)
(10,033)
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations
—
(4,086)
Net cash used in operating activities
(11,416)
(14,119)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
(280)
(261)
Deconsolidation of subsidiary, net
(836)
—
Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
(1,116)
(261)
Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations
—
(192)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,116)
(453)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options)
534
—
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
—
10,000
Proceeds from equity offering, net of costs
20,114
—
Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock
(186)
(12)
Payment of contingent consideration liability
(2,500)
—
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
2,876
Other financing activities
—
2,106
Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations
17,962
14,970
Net cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations
—
2,007
Net cash provided by financing activities
17,962
16,977
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(380)
32
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
5,050
2,437
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
25,570
22,179
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
30,620
24,616
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations
—
6,741
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period
$
30,620
$
17,875
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
2021
2020
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
(in thousands)
Net Revenue by Segment
Consumer Media (A)
$
2,763
$
2,061
$
3,309
$
3,384
$
2,543
$
3,159
$
3,495
Mobile Services (B)
5,772
6,356
5,980
7,338
6,400
6,461
6,690
Games (C)
5,797
6,144
6,599
6,879
7,611
7,465
6,637
Total net revenue
$
14,332
$
14,561
$
15,888
$
17,601
$
16,554
$
17,085
$
16,822
Net Revenue by Product
Consumer Media
- Software License (D)
$
1,506
$
841
$
1,875
$
1,593
$
642
$
1,702
$
2,020
- Subscription Services (E)
779
793
818
867
892
898
929
- Product Sales (F)
270
330
438
625
193
261
222
- Advertising & Other (G)
208
97
178
299
816
298
324
Mobile Services
- Software License (H)
1,459
1,931
1,391
2,376
931
972
831
- Subscription Services (I)
4,313
4,425
4,589
4,962
5,469
5,489
5,859
Games
- Subscription Services (J)
2,361
2,431
2,528
2,589
2,705
2,730
2,770
- Product Sales (K)
2,612
2,830
3,163
3,315
3,874
3,712
2,978
- Advertising & Other (L)
824
883
908
975
1,032
1,023
889
Total net revenue
$
14,332
$
14,561
$
15,888
$
17,601
$
16,554
$
17,085
$
16,822
Net Revenue by Geography
United States
$
9,227
$
9,209
$
9,932
$
10,893
$
11,855
$
10,742
$
10,214
Rest of world
5,105
5,352
5,956
6,708
4,699
6,343
6,608
Total net revenue
$
14,332
$
14,561
$
15,888
$
17,601
$
16,554
$
17,085
$
16,822
Net Revenue by Segment
(A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass.
(B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers.
(C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods within our free-to-play games, mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, and advertising on games sites and social network sites.
Net Revenue by Product
(D) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies.
(E) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings.
(F) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers.
(G) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites.
(H) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our facial recognition platform, SAFR and our integrated RealTimes platform.
(I) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our messaging products, including Metcalf intercarrier messaging services and Kontxt, as well as ringback tones and related professional services provided to mobile carriers.
(J) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions.
(K) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods, retail and wholesale games-related revenue, as well as sales of mobile games.
(L) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites.
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin
(Unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Q3
Q2
Q3
YTD
YTD
(in thousands)
Consumer Media
Net revenue
$
2,763
$
2,061
$
2,543
$
8,133
$
9,197
Cost of revenue
418
497
593
1,393
1,723
Gross profit
2,345
1,564
1,950
6,740
7,474
Gross margin
85
%
76
%
77
%
83
%
81
%
Operating expenses
1,495
2,332
2,092
6,028
6,754
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
$
850
$
(768)
$
(142)
$
712
$
720
Depreciation and amortization
16
5
17
37
45
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
866
$
(763)
$
(125)
$
749
$
765
Mobile Services
Net revenue
$
5,772
$
6,356
$
6,400
$
18,108
$
19,551
Cost of revenue
1,282
1,517
1,511
4,291
4,989
Gross profit
4,490
4,839
4,889
13,817
14,562
Gross margin
78
%
76
%
76
%
76
%
74
%
Operating expenses
5,890
6,332
5,577
18,367
18,847
Operating loss, a GAAP measure
$
(1,400)
$
(1,493)
$
(688)
$
(4,550)
$
(4,285)
Depreciation and amortization
80
79
88
243
288
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
(1,320)
$
(1,414)
$
(600)
$
(4,307)
$
(3,997)
Games
Net revenue
$
5,797
$
6,144
$
7,611
$
18,540
$
21,713
Cost of revenue
1,414
1,552
1,955
4,671
5,707
Gross profit
4,383
4,592
5,656
13,869
16,006
Gross margin
76
%
75
%
74
%
75
%
74
%
Operating expenses
4,844
4,849
5,152
14,791
15,051
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
$
(461)
$
(257)
$
504
$
(922)
$
955
Depreciation and amortization
78
81
71
235
275
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
(383)
$
(176)
$
575
$
(687)
$
1,230
Corporate
Cost of revenue
$
5
$
6
$
3
$
15
$
10
Gross profit
(5)
(6)
(3)
(15)
(10)
Gross margin
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Operating expenses
5,443
3,170
2,521
13,573
7,852
Operating loss, a GAAP measure
$
(5,448)
$
(3,176)
$
(2,524)
$
(13,588)
$
(7,862)
Other expense, net
46
(45)
(104)
105
63
Foreign currency (gain) loss
(47)
88
143
(62)
25
Depreciation and amortization
29
28
28
85
89
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability
—
—
—
(1,040)
(200)
Restructuring and other charges
1,017
718
307
4,906
1,097
Stock-based compensation
2,518
435
390
3,789
1,093
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
(1,885)
$
(1,952)
$
(1,760)
$
(5,805)
$
(5,695)
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure
(Unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Q3
Q2
Q3
YTD
YTD
(in thousands)
Reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA:
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(7,668)
$
(1,485)
$
(3,308)
$
(19,707)
$
(11,086)
Income tax expense
6
18
316
133
606
Interest expense
27
24
7
146
12
Interest income
(7)
(7)
(6)
(27)
(31)
Loss on equity and other investments, net
1,229
569
37
6,070
90
Foreign currency (gain) loss
(47)
88
143
(62)
25
Depreciation and amortization
203
193
204
600
697
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability
—
—
—
(1,040)
(200)
Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan
—
(2,897)
—
(2,897)
—
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary
—
(1,961)
—
(1,961)
—
Restructuring and other charges
1,017
718
307
4,906
1,097
Stock-based compensation
2,518
435
390
3,789
1,093
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure
$
(2,722)
$
(4,305)
$
(1,910)
$
(10,050)
$
(7,697)
