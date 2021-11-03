Paragon Energy Solutions Purchases Technology Resources; Ted Quinn Joins Paragon as VP of Licensing

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Energy Solutions, known for tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges, has acquired Technology Resources (TR), a firm focused on nuclear reactor instrumentation and control system licensing and engineering support for the existing fleet and new reactors across the U.S. and around the world.

Ted Quinn is the President of TR and will join Paragon in a new role as VP of Licensing. Ted has more than four decades of experience in managing utility and DOE projects across U.S. and international sites. Ted is the Past President of the American Nuclear Society (ANS) and currently serves as the Chairman of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) SC45A Working Group A9 on Nuclear Instrumentation Systems.

Doug VanTassell, President & CEO of Paragon, shared how the company will benefit from the addition of Quinn and Technology Resources. "Ted brings a wide range of additional capabilities to the Paragon team, especially in the areas of licensing strategy and digital I&C (instrumentation and controls) implementation for nuclear plants. We are pleased to welcome Ted to the team."

Ted likewise explained that he is excited to bring his extensive knowledge to Paragon. "I am committed to the knowledge transfer of what we have developed at Technology Resources to the next generation of nuclear professionals, and especially look forward to the continued development of advanced reactors and solutions for life extension of the existing fleet, which is so important to the future of our industry."

Paragon's primary market focus areas include the Commercial Nuclear market, the Department of Energy, Nuclear Propulsion (Department of the Navy/Department of Energy), and Next Generation Reactors. The service offerings of Paragon center around Instrumentation & Control (I&C), Custom Design, Qualification & Dedication, and the PeAks Marketplace which matches power plant parts with global buyers and sellers.

About Paragon Energy Solutions

For more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions. www.paragones.com or (865) 966-5330, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.





View original content:

SOURCE Paragon Energy Solutions, LLC