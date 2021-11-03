McCormick & Company Receives Inaugural HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal in Recognition of the Company's Commitment to Creating a Sustainable Future

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC), a global leader in flavor, announced that it has officially been awarded the inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal which recognizes private sector companies who are leading their peers in creating genuinely sustainable markets. The prestigious Terra Carta Seal was launched in January 2021 by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales through his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI). McCormick is one of only 44 companies selected as the first recipients of the official Terra Carta Seal.

His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, said: "The Terra Carta Seal recognizes those organizations which have made a serious commitment to a future that is much more sustainable, and puts Nature, People and the Planet at the heart of the economy. We all need to make changes if we are to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren and these businesses have pledged to make it easier for us all to do so."

The Terra Carta Seal acknowledges that each industry faces unique challenges in its transition to a sustainable future and they are all at different stages of their journey. Here, all industries and all companies must be supported as they take steps in a more positive direction. At the same time, an accelerated pace is required if we are to achieve a 1.5-degree target, restore biodiversity and benefit the lives and livelihoods of current and future generations.

The Terra Carta Seal has been awarded to companies who hold a leadership position within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognized, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or earlier.

"McCormick is truly honored to receive the inaugural Terra Carta Seal for our continued commitment to improving the lives of people, communities and the planet we all share. Creating a sustainable future is at the heart of our Purpose-led Performance agenda and as a global leader in flavor, we are driving transformation across the industry with new innovative sustainability initiatives like our first-of-its-kind Grown for Good standard. McCormick is leading the way with our commitment to the use of science-based targets across all scopes to validate our progress towards limiting climate change to 1.5°C as part of our long-term commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050. We are focused on reducing our impact on the planet through driving clean revenue, adopting renewable energy, achieving 100% circular packaging and improving the livelihoods of the farmers that grow our iconic ingredients," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company.

Working closely with HRH The Prince of Wales, Sir Jony Ive and his creative team at LoveFrom have created a physical and animated seal engineered with paper that is both simple and beautifully crafted. The design combines a host of natural references including oak leaves, fern, magnolia and honey bees and intricate patterns both in nature and in the arts, creating a visual celebration which reflects the power of and reverence for nature that is at the heart of the Terra Carta.

McCormick & Company was named the world's 6th most sustainable corporation and No. 1 in the Packaged and Processed Foods and Ingredients segment by the 2021 Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index. In August 2021, McCormick was also named a United Nations Global Compact Lead Company for its continuous work towards improving its sustainability performance and taking action to build a better world.

To learn more about McCormick's approach to sustainability, please refer to the Company's Purpose-led Performance Report, which outlines its 2025 goals and commitments around people, communities and the planet.

About the Terra Carta Seal

The 2021 inaugural Terra Carta Seal recognizes global corporations that are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to firms who have aligned themselves with the Terra Carta, who are driving innovation and leadership within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognized, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner.

The SMI has partnered with Corporate Knights for this initiative. Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Companies were invited to apply for the inaugural Terra Carta Seal together with active Task Force members of the SMI as of 1 January 2021. The Terra Carta Seal will be awarded annually to companies who are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets and care for Nature, People and Planet.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

