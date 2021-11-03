Finxact Adds Former Deloitte Digital Leader to Senior Leadership Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finxact, the leading provider of next-gen core systems to the US banking sector, has named David Ortiz, formerly head of Deloitte's Banking as a Service (BaaS) program as Head of Partnerships, with overall responsibility for Finxact's strategic partnerships with global Professional Services firms.

Mr. Ortiz joins Finxact after over 12 years at Deloitte where he co-founded Banking as a Service by Deloitte, and headed its product and business development organizations. In his role, he advised incumbent mid-tier and tier 1 financial institutions on their digital transformation initiatives, and helped fintechs and challenger banks on strategies for successfully entering the US market.

The Finxact core is an expansive financial services model exposed as API endpoints with all banking functions and core transaction data available via RESTful APIs. This architecture is highly appealing to large financial institutions that demand maximum flexibility and control of their product ecosystems. Finxact has partnered with the world's leading Professional Services firms to help banks implement the Finxact core and integrate the solutions of their choice, whether bank-built or vendor-sourced.

Mr. Ortiz will assume responsibility for deepening the relationship with existing partners, vetting new partners, and supporting the growth of their internal Finxact practice areas to align with Finxact's plans for US and global expansion. Mr. Ortiz's role and remit will fulfill key elements of the Finxact GTM team.

"David's addition is a big win for Finxact. He was a star at Deloitte, and I expect him to do great things for our partners and clients. His credibility is well established, and our banks and partners trust his judgment. We are thrilled to have him onboard," said Ryan Victor, Chief Revenue Officer of Finxact.

ABOUT FINXACT

Finxact's headless core is a SaaS platform engineered to support the scale and regulatory requirements of the largest US-based financial institutions. Its cloud-native core banking system provides 100% accessibility to all data and functions via a robust set of modern APIs, empowering banks and their partners to rapidly deliver new experiences by creating products on demand and integrating new services as needed.

