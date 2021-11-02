Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Mark J. Becker & Associates, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Johnston, Iowa-based Mark J. Becker & Associates, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Mark J. Becker & Associates (MJBA) is an employee benefit consulting firm with a focus on serving the public sector, social services, medical community, secondary and higher education industry, and small group businesses. The team designs and manages traditional employee benefits programs and offers strategic planning, risk analysis and funding tool management services. Mark Becker and his team will be relocating to Gallagher's West Des Moines office, under the direction of Jerry Roberts, head of Gallagher's Heartland region employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

"MJBA will boost our consulting capabilities and access in Iowa and the Heartland region, and their strong ethical focus is culturally aligned with our own," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Mark and his team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

