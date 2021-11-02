Cint and Zappi Win the 2021 I-COM Data Creativity Award for their cookie-less digital advertising measurement solution Leading digital insights companies win in the Programmatic Category for their connected data solution that doesn't rely on third-party cookies for digital ad tracking

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cint, a global software leader in digital insights gathering, and Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, have won the I-COM 2021 Data Creativity Award. They won in the Programmatic Category for their advertising effectiveness measurement solution that combines the power of "Connect by Cint," which connects digital interactions with real-time surveying, and the Zappi Ad Pulse platform, a brand and digital ad measurement tool. As third-party cookies phase out, this solution is essential in helping marketers and planners determine the effectiveness of a campaign and optimize in-flight against brand metrics,

"Marketers and brands need forward-thinking solutions that allow them to continue to explore audience segments in-depth and boost advertising effectiveness in real-time without relying on third-party cookies," said Ernie Collings, Vice President of Digital at Zappi. "This winning solution uses two innovations - with Cint's proprietary, purpose-built technology powering Zappi's digital ad measurement solution. The result is a creative method for tracking, finding and retargeting respondents to garner actionable insights that will directly advise marketing spends."

With this partnership, Zappi has not only tapped into Connect by Cint as a new way to power digital ad measurement but is also linked to Cint's Insight Exchange, the world's largest consumer network for digital market research. Data points of Cint's deeply profiled respondents can be connected for greater understanding at scale, matching respondent profiles against audiences exposed to advertisements, websites or any online content. With this approach, they can deploy on-the-fly surveys to measure campaign effectiveness, among other key benefits such as cross-platform testing.

"This partnership really showcases how companies can use Connect by Cint to navigate the new cookie-less reality," said Heather Hughes, Vice President of Connected Data for Cint. "Together with Zappi, this solution provides a new way to approach critical activities, such as ad tracking, by connecting digital interactions with real-time surveying."

The I-COM award nomination "Connect by Cint powers Zappi Ad Pulse" was selected as the winner of the award for its unique application of data in the media planning and audience targeting innovation space. The success of the solution in helping companies navigate the new cookie-less reality and continue to seamlessly conduct consumer testing through all stages of advertising, were also contributing factors in selection for the award.

More here about Connect by Cint.

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 145 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Over 3,000 insights-driven companies - including SurveyMonkey, Zappi, Kantar and GfK - use Cint to accelerate how they gather consumer insights and supercharge business growth. Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices, including Stockholm, London, New York, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney. www.cint.com

About Zappi

Zappi is the ad and innovation testing platform built for brands, by brands. In Zappi's single platform co-built with some of the biggest consumer brands on the market, your insights grow more valuable the more you test and learn. Start launching better ads and innovation today. To find out more, visit

About I-COM

I-COM helps companies with their business transformation to become a fully customer-centric and Smart Data Marketing driven enterprise. Smart Data Marketing is a term that we have created to describe a more holistic approach to marketing which covers not only the area of promotion but also product development and customer experience. The I-COM Global Summit is the world's leading annual event on Smart Data Marketing where the who's who from around the world gather to inspire, connect and develop. It's a unique opportunity to explore in a trusted environment the forefront of this paradigm where 80+ case studies are put forward. The summit enables an intimate open atmosphere for the attendees to build their Data Ecosystem dream team by being invitation-only, premium and artistically crafted. www.i-com.org

