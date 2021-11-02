BrickBio Announces Rapid V2, eCLIC™, Chemistry and Cytokine External Partner Collaboration

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrickBio, the leader in site-specific bioconjugation, announced a rapid next-generation conjugation chemistry, eCLIC™ that will complement its existing high-performance chemistry, and may show significantly enhanced efficiency and scalability in a broad number of modalities across both proteins made in BrickBio's mammalian and bacterial platforms.

BrickBio has developed its flagship genomic expansion methodologies, utilizing a variety of unnatural amino acids and associated chemistries for both mammalian cell line expression, as well as bacterial expression with a high degree of success, leading to multiple pharmaceutical partnerships and arobust internal pipeline. With significant progress underway for stable mammalian cell line optimization, the company has additionally explored enhanced chemistries that may offer further capabilities utilizing its bacterial expression approach, as well as the company's mammalian expression platform. eCLIC's speed, scalability, and compatibility with existing chemistries suggests it could be the top conjugation option for future protein conjugates.

BrickBio is working with a renowned external partner to assess the performance of novel cytokine biologics produced using the eCLIC™ chemistry in BrickBio's proprietary bacterial platform.

"It is empowering for our development teams to have access to such a versatile new chemistry," stated James Italia, VP of Commercial Development at BrickBio. "The addition of another handle to our existing conjugation toolkit enables new scaffolds that would otherwise be impossible to make and has opened the floodgates for rapid development of protein conjugates derived from our scalable bacterial and mammalian expression systems."

" eCLIC™ represents another powerful tool in BrickBio's arsenal for the development of therapeutics across both eukaryotic as well as prokaryotic platforms," stated John Boyce, President, CEO, and Co-Founder, and Chairman of BrickBio, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene. "BrickBio has amassed multiple chemistries and protein assembly technologies that allow it to create novel classes of biologics that overcome many of the hurdles in protein-protein conjugate and antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC) development."

About BrickBio Inc.

BrickBio Inc., a Boston-based biotechnology company, empowers next-generation unnatural amino acid coupled protein conjugation with its site-specific and site-selective platform. The platform technology spans prokaryotic and eukaryotic expression systems, enabling the development of unique biologics and protein therapeutics with enhanced characteristics, including improvements to half-life, dosage and efficacy. With the broadest toolkit of bioconjugation handles, BrickBio can optimize any conjugate and is uniquely situated to push the frontier of biologics with the selective modification of multiple distinct sites on a single protein. BrickBio is working with partners to develop best-in-class therapeutics and RUO kits with its proprietary bioconjugation strategies. BrickBio is expanding its therapeutic programs, including ADCs, bispecific conjugates and novel scaffolds.

About Tiger Gene

Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutics spaces.

