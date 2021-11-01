InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for IntersectionS (AAT-4605)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a clear and safe way to ensure that emergency vehicles have the right-of-way at an intersection," said an inventor, from Rockmart, Ga., "so I invented the TRAFFIC LIGHT APPROACH INTERVENING SAFETY SYSTEM. My design helps to prevent collisions at intersections involving emergency vehicles and other motorists."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert motorists of an approaching emergency vehicle at an intersection. In doing so, it enables motorists to stop in a safe and timely manner. As a result, it could help to prevent delays and accidents and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a reliable and weatherproof design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for governmental agencies involved with traffic control.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4605, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp