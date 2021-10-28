Veterans Eat Free at All 10 Bombshells in Texas on Nov. 11, 2021

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All 10 Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free meals for veterans on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021. Active service members and accompanying family members will receive a 20% discount.

All 10 Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free meals for veterans on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021. Active service members and accompanying family members will receive a 20% discount. Photo Credit: Chris Hamilton (PRNewsfoto/Bombshells Restaurant & Bar)

With eight locations in Houston and one each in Dallas and Austin, the chain, which is owned by subsidiaries of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK), is open 11AM to 2AM for lunch, dinner and late night.

"Bombshells has always recognized the service of those who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations. "We have been honored to do so since we opened our first location in 2013."

Bombshells plans to support its appreciation for veterans with a social media campaign on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

To qualify for the free offer and discount, veterans and active service members of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces are asked to present military ID, such as U.S. Uniformed Services or Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans' organization card (e.g., American Legion or VFW), or military discharge (DD214). The free offer and discount are not eligible for rain checks, gift cards, or take-out. On other days of the year veterans and active service members can receive a 20% discount on meals at Bombshells.

Veterans are encouraged to bring a photo (ideally 8x10) in uniform which Bombshells plans to frame and hang on a "Wall of Honor" in each restaurant.

About Bombshells

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is a fast-growing, military-themed casual dining chain with a focus on sports and fun. The restaurants come alive with their large, hangar-like interiors, outside patios, Bombshells Girls with military inspired uniforms, big flat screen TVs, DJs, and energetic atmosphere. Attracting singles, couples, and families, the concept does a strong lunch, dinner and late night business, featuring a scratch kitchen and an extensive food and drink menu. Visit http://4bombshells.com or http://www.rcihospitality.com.

Media & Investor Contacts: Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bombshells Restaurant & Bar