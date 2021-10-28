Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Lintao SA and Servicetrace Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Lintao SA ("Lintao") and Servicetrace GmbH ("Servicetrace"). The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Lintao delivers analytics dashboard templates and expertise in dashboard design and will advance Tableau's goal to provide trusted access to Salesforce data and embedding analytics in any cloud.

With Servicetrace, a leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), MuleSoft now brings together integration, APIs, and automation on one leading unified platform to enable companies to dramatically increase productivity and create seamless digital experiences, faster.

Through the Plan, Lintao and Servicetrace employees will receive equity awards as provided below. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer.

Salesforce granted a total of 1,936 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 7 Lintao employees. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date.

Salesforce also granted a total of 15,754 RSUs to 32 Servicetrace employees. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date.

