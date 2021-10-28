Meijer Prepares to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine to 5-11 Age Group

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is gearing up to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds at all its pharmacies across the Midwest by opening its appointment scheduling system today. The retailer will begin administering the first in the Pfizer two-dose series to the latest eligibility group on Nov. 9 by appointment only to start.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. (PRNewsfoto/Meijer Inc)

"We care about the communities we serve and realize this latest step on the path to maintaining our healthy communities will be an emotional relief for numerous families across the Midwest," said Jackie Morse, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy. "That's why our Pharmacy Team is doing its absolute best to accommodate busy schedules by offering after school and weekend vaccination appointments. Regardless of your family's obligations, it's important to know that our teams are here for you to help make the community safer."

Eligible patients can text COVID to 75049 to schedule an appointment for their child's first dose of the Pfizer vaccine; the second doses will be scheduled 21 days later. Meijer will begin administering the vaccine to youth, ages 5-11, on Nov. 9 by appointment only. However, families may call or stop by the pharmacy if they need help with scheduling.

Meijer continues to administer doses of the J&J, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, to eligible individuals. To date, the retailer has administered more than 2 million doses. All eligible individuals are encouraged to get their vaccine at their local Meijer pharmacy.

Meijer pharmacists are also urging patients to get their flu shots as flu season quickly approaches. The flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine can be administered at the same time.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meijer