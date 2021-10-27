UPL Ltd announced as Regional Supporter for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIFA is pleased to announce UPL Ltd, a world leader in sustainable agriculture, as a Regional Supporter in the South American market for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

UPL Ltd is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions and is one of the top five agriculture solutions companies worldwide. Its mission is to "reimagine sustainability" and as part of its activities leading up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, it will invest in sustainable farming practices and develop carbon reduction projects in South America.

Its portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions, with more than 13,600 registrations. It is present in more than 130 countries and reaches more than 90% of the world's food basket. Through this network, UPL Ltd aims to spearhead community outreach programmes and enhance awareness of improved farming practices, such as carbon capture technology, via marketing campaigns and media placements in the South American region, as a Regional Supporter for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Today's announcement builds upon UPL Ltd's memorandum of understanding with the FIFA Foundation, signed in August 2020, to work together to use football as a platform to raise awareness about several key social and environmental issues, including the positive impact that sustainable development, environmental protection, educating young people and leading a healthy and active lifestyle can make within society.

Speaking about the announcement of UPL Ltd as a Regional Supporter in the South American market for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: "We are happy to welcome UPL Ltd on board as a Regional Supporter in the important South American market for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. UPL Ltd is a leading global brand in its sector and, like FIFA, believes in the importance of sustainability, development and education. Today's news builds on the MoU signed by the FIFA Foundation and UPL Ltd in 2020. We look forward to working closely with UPL Ltd to use football as a means to improve awareness of sustainable farming practices and emerging technologies that are beneficial to all."

Commenting on the collaboration, UPL Global CEO Jai Shroff said: "We could not be more excited that UPL is teaming up with FIFA. Football is a universal language – and loved by countries across the world – and if we can use it to power people's understanding of food systems, how they work, and why the world needs them to be sustainable, then it's a win-win for people and the planet. This relationship is a dream team for the goal of reimagining sustainability and transforming sustainable food systems."

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from 21 November until 18 December in eight stadiums across Qatar.

For the latest tournament news, visit FIFA.com/WorldCup.

Jessica rebello

Rebellojs@upl-ltd.com

View original content:

SOURCE FIFA; UPL Ltd.