Territorium and ETS Agree to Licensing Deal for HEIghten® Outcomes Assessment Suite

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Territorium, a global education technology leader with 9 million users worldwide, today announced a deal with ETS, nonprofit research, learning and assessments organization, to assume ownership of the HEIghten® brand and exclusively license content of the HEIghten Outcomes Assessment Suite. Starting November 1, 2021, all digital modules of the HEIghten assessment will be available via Territorium.com, and Territorium will become the sole provider in 2022.

The HEIghten Outcomes Assessment Suite is a modular, computer-delivered assessment tool designed to enable colleges and universities to measure the student learning outcomes that are essential for academic success. The suite includes five assessments of critical, lifelong skills: Civic Competency & Engagement, Critical Thinking, Intercultural Competency & Diversity, Quantitative Literacy, and Written Communication.

"The HEIghten outcomes assessment suite will not only bring a state-of-the-art assessment into the Territorium ecosystem, but it will also bring value to all of our users by helping measure and provide evidence of skills that are very important not only for work, but for our lives," said Guillermo Elizondo, CEO & Cofounder of Territorium. "Territorium will also provide value to HEIgthen customers by integrating our comprehensive learner record and digital wallet for college students in a one-stop shop for skills measurement and development."

All existing HEIghten customers will now have new opportunities to drive student success in the Territorium Ecosystem, a multi-product and AI-powered digital platform with solutions for managing and delivering assessments, defining learning outcomes, and tracking learners' competencies and skills. TerritoroumCLR easily integrates with an organization's LMS and helps college administrators and faculty map their curriculum and extracurricular learnings to competencies and skills development.

The state-of-the-art Territorium ecosystem features the following solutions:

An IMS-certified Comprehensive Learner Record (TerritoriumCLR™) – Administrators and students can track learning progress and easily access the supporting evidence for these achievements to continuously measure learning outcomes and understand when students are on track or need intervention.

A digital wallet (Territorium Wallet) for students. Students can access and share a live and continuous Competencies and Skills Transcript (CLR) with supporting evidence for prospective employers and other organizations.

Integrated EdTest-AI test-taking solution. A safe, secure and reliable online assessment platform with a remote proctoring option and artificial intelligence to verify student identity and monitoring to ensure students are not receiving outside help or using any non-permitted materials during the test. This is where HEIghten will reside in the Territorium Ecosystem.

"This agreement brings lots of value to the student learning outcomes area in higher education," said Alberto Acereda, Associate Vice President of Global Higher Education, ETS. "By licensing the HEIghten brand, there is opportunity for this critical suite of assessments to impact more learners, as well as seamlessly integrate with the rest of the Territorium Ecosystem of digital products."

HEIghten assessments will be available for administration on the ETS Program Workshop platform through December 31, 2021, to allow for use of existing inventory. For more information, please visit territorium.com/heighten

About Territorium

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes developing competencies and skills more accessible and measurable. Territorium's Comprehensive Learner Record (CLR) and LXP solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning experiences and competencies and skills acquisition, wherever it happens. Territorium's CLR is certified by IMS Global Learning Consortium. We support more than 9 million users worldwide. And our Edtest-AI solution is an online assessment platform that provides a safe, secure, reliable test-taking environment. For more information, visit www.territorium.com

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

