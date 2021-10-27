LiveXLive Partners With Big Machine Label Group To Launch The 71st Version Of LiveXLive Presents With Carly Pearce's Premiere Performance Of "29: Written In Stone" Album At The Summit In Austin, Texas

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive , PodcastOne , Slacker Radio, React Presents , Gramophone Media and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Big Machine Label Group for the newest installment of its LiveXLive Presents: Rooftop Series franchise. CMA and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce will perform her critically acclaimed album 29: Written In Stone in its 15-track entirety for the first time. Fellow Big Machine Label Group artists Danielle Bradbery and Laci Kaye Booth will begin the evening with acoustic sets. This intimate, invite-only performance will be held at The Summit in Austin, Texas and streamed in 200 countries on Tuesday, November 2 on www.LiveXLive.com .

LiveXLive's Latest Rendition of LiveXLive Presents, in Collaboration with Big Machine Label Group

Pearce followed her heart and embraced her roots, emerging from a year of great disappointment with 29. Stirred by the loss of her longtime champion, producer and friend Busbee and the abrupt end of her marriage, the emotionally charged vocalist wrote her truth and finished this chapter with 29: WRITTEN IN STONE . The Kentucky-born CMA Awards Female Vocalist and Album of the Year nominee was met with high praise from top music critics as Forbes cited Pearce's affinity for "writing in a deeper way" and Variety raved "If you've got a hankering for some sad-ass country music, happy days are here again." Termed "stoic and affecting" by The New York Times and "a modern country music masterpiece" by Holler, Saving Country Music proffered, "a country traditionalist, she's mashing the accelerator, and doing so unapologetically."

The girl who left high school at 16 to perform five shows a day at Dollywood has found a way to connect classic Country with contemporary sounds. The Grand Ole Opry member has maintained her commitment to keeping the music real while earning the 2020 CMA Musical Event and 2021 ACM Music Event and Single of the Year Awards for her No. 1 duet with Lee Brice "I Hope You're Happy Now."

"The response to 29: Written In Stone has been overwhelming. It's one thing to write and record these songs but to perform them on stage with my band, that's the ultimate dream," says Pearce. "I have learned through this song cycle that my story is the story of so many others and I can't wait to sing the entire album LIVE for the first time on November 2 on LiveXLive."

The livestream event arrives ahead of Pearce's upcoming The 29 Tour which kicks off November 4 in Des Moines, IA and runs through Minneapolis; Chicago; New York City; Washington, DC; Nashville; Richmond, VA and Bloomington, IN.

Bradbery, who got her start winning Season 4 of NBC's The Voice, has earned multiple award nominations and toured across the globe with some of the biggest names in music. The powerhouse vocalist will perform her latest release " Stop Draggin' Your Boots ," teasing her next musical chapter and showing a side of herself fans have never seen before in a fiery coming-of-age declaration.

While fans came to know and love Booth on the American Idol stage, the Nashville-by-way-of-Texas newcomer reintroduces herself with her self-titled collection out now via BMLG Records/19 Recordings. With her deeply personal and heartfelt lyrics, Booth showcases all the facets of herself as she blends her raw and velvet-like sound with the echoes of her Country influences who she pays tribute to in her debut single " Shuffle ."

"We are excited to partner with Big Machine Label Group for the 71st installment of LiveXLive Presents: Rooftop Series," said Robert Ellin, CEO of LiveOne. "The intimate performances featuring Carly Pearce debuting her new album along with sets by Danielle Bradbery and Laci Kaye Booth are ushering in a new stage for our original franchise. LiveXLive subscribers and our global livestream audience will get a front-row seat to these extremely talented women. As live music returns, LiveXLive will continue to offer exclusive content and provide fans with unique virtual and in-person experiences."

LiveXLive Presents is an original franchise that blends together music, entertainment, sports, culinary, and eSports. Starting with the "My Home To Yours'' at-home shows during peak COVID-19 featuring performances by Marc E. Bassy and Tinashe, and carrying through to the return of live events with artists like Wiz Khalifa, LiveXLive Presents broadcasts the full potential for fan interaction and entertainment. Along with franchises such as Music Lives On, as well as selections of pay-per-view concerts, sporting events, and social media competitions across any and all genres, LiveXLive's pension for providing unique digital and in-person entertainment remains on full display at all times. Options to watch, listen, attend, engage, and transact, in line with LiveXLive's flywheel, are fully present across the board.

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its unique model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. LiveXLive recently changed its name to LiveOne. As part of its rebrand, LiveXLive's plans to rebrand its subsidiaries and businesses as the "ONE" brand - PodcastOne, SlackerOne, PPVOne, ReactOne and PersonalizedMerchOne.

About Big Machine Label Group

Led by Founder, President and CEO Scott Borchetta, Big Machine Label Group encompasses Big Machine Records, The Valory Music Co., BMLG Records, Big Machine/John Varvatos Records and publishing company Big Machine Music as well as its own digital radio station, Big Machine Radio. BMLG artists include superstars Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Sheryl Crow, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A and Sugarland; chart-topping acts Justin Moore, Eli Young Band, Brett Young, Midland, Carly Pearce, Riley Green, Aaron Lewis, Badflower and "The Voice" winner Danielle Bradbery. BMLG artists have received multiple GRAMMY, CMA, ACM, AMA, CMT, Teen Choice, MTV, Billboard, People's Choice and Brit Awards. Big Machine is the first-ever American label to align with terrestrial radio for performance royalty rights for its artists and is an industry leader in fighting for artist, songwriter, publisher and record company rights. Big Machine Label Group created the Music Has Value Fund to provide assistance to nonprofit organizations that make music, aspire to make music, and access and appreciate music. Visit BigMachineLabelGroup.com for more information.

CARLY PEARCE

Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the genre's forward progression and is confident in what she wants to say. In a full circle surprise , iconic superstar and Grand Ole Opry member Dolly Parton extended the coveted invitation to Carly after 85+ appearances. Lighting a fire with her debut album EVERY LITTLE THING and the PLATINUM-certified history making title track, Pearce''s 2X PLATINUM-certified "I Hope You're Happy Now," with Lee Brice won both the CMA and double ACM Awards Vocal Event Award, as well as the ACM 2021 Single of the Year. A committed songwriter, she believes truth and songs are the greatest form of resilience, whether facing the loss of her longtime champion and producer Busbee or the break-up of her marriage. Teaming with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne to create the in-the-moment 29 , their creative dialogue turned into the 15-song 29: WRITTEN IN STONE . 29: WRITTEN IN STONE traces the arc of realizing, accepting, and moving on wiser for the experience. Leading the collection is "Dear Miss Loretta," a from-the-heart outreach to Country Music Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn, the pained ballad features fellow Kentucky icon Patty Loveless. Her current single, "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," is a duet with Ashley McBryde that the two female singer/songwriters penned for the project.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFTs business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , PPVOne, Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne which generates more than 2.38 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveOne as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

